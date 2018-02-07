Asus ROG Zephyrus (GTX 1070) Max-Q Gaming Laptop Review

Introduction & Product Tour
Shortly after Nvidia announced its new Max-Q technology, Asus sent us the ROG Zephyrus featuring the GTX 1080 with Max-Q Design. There were many things we liked about it: it had a sleek and sexy design with just the right amount of gamer accents. It had enough performance to handle almost all modern games at FHD resolution. It also featured one of the best laptop displays we've tested thus far.
Unfortunately, Max-Q's potential comes with a handful of trade-offs. The reduced power consumption doesn't play do it any favors at higher resolutions compared to other GTX 1080-based laptops. The Zephyrus' slim form factor also introduced thermal cooling and battery life challenges.
Today, we're taking another look at the Zephyrus, this time with the GTX 1070 Max-Q.
Specifications
Product Tour
Aesthetics and packaging are identical to the GTX 1080 version, which you can read about here. We'll jump straight into the benchmarks.
This Asus ROG Zephyrus features a 7th-generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ, Nvidia's new GeForce GTX 1070 with Max-Q design, 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory, and a 512GB M.2 SSD. It has a 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080) anti-glare IPS display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, which is complemented by G-Sync technology. Given its size, the Zephyrus doesn't feature a 1TB HDD, which is standard in most high-end gaming laptops.
MORE: Best Gaming Laptops
MORE: Gaming Laptop Previews
MORE: All Laptop Content
I was really dubious about the whole Max-Q thing when I first heard about it. I didn't think it was possible to get a big video card into a slim laptop without thermal consequences.
It seems like I was right to be skeptical about the GTX 1080. That card seems to get hot no matter how much you cripple it's performance. The GTX 1070, on the other hand, seems to hit a sweet spot. The performance is excellent and the temperatures are reasonable. The testing also shows that the display is fantastic. If I was in the market for a new laptop today, I would seriously consider getting ASUS Zephyrus 1070 Max Q after reading this review.
As it stands, I'm willing to wait a few months for Volta.
That's news to me. I'd like to read the source you got that from. Would you mind posting a link?