AMD Athlon 5350 And AM1 Platform Review: Kabini In A Socket

File Compression Benchmarks
All three of these applications are immensely popular, and manipulating archives of files is particularly relevant to lightweight platforms like the ones we're testing.
AMD's AM1 platform does really well in 7-Zip and WinRAR. However, it trails the Celeron in WinZip's EZ benchmark, which applies maximum compression. With that said, AMD can claim a win in the OpenCL-accelerated component of the test.
AM1 can be a potential winner in this market
What was the ambient temperature during the testing ? Surely Toms is not testing in an refrigerator ? That idle GPU and CPU temperature at 13 degrees Celsius seems about 10 degrees too low, given that they have to be necessarily above ambient conditions to make physical sense. Perhaps the sensors are not read correctly (wrong offset) ?
For the Dota2 graphs, there seems to be a mistake for the color legend. The difference in color isn't resolution, since the resolution is fixed (right hand top corner of graph at 1080), so my guess is that red/black represents min/avg FPS similar to the 2nd graph on Grid2.
I think that it is safe to say that it can max out angry birds at 4k :)
On-die sensors are notoriously inaccurate at low temperatures. In this case that's obvious, but we can only report what the sensors tell us.
Good catch! Fixed. :)