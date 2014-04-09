Trending

AMD Athlon 5350 And AM1 Platform Review: Kabini In A Socket

AMD is repackaging the mobile-focused Kabini APU for use on the desktop, and tucking them under the familiar Athlon and Sempron brands. We take a closer look at the company's socketed AM1 platform and compare its performance to Intel's Bay Trail-D.

File Compression Benchmarks

All three of these applications are immensely popular, and manipulating archives of files is particularly relevant to lightweight platforms like the ones we're testing.

AMD's AM1 platform does really well in 7-Zip and WinRAR. However, it trails the Celeron in WinZip's EZ benchmark, which applies maximum compression. With that said, AMD can claim a win in the OpenCL-accelerated component of the test.

132 Comments Comment from the forums
  • srap 09 April 2014 12:31
    Are the CPU/APU names on Page 4's third image correct?
  • kartu 09 April 2014 12:37
    Why is there no pricing on Intel CPUs on page 1?
  • AMD Radeon 09 April 2014 12:37
    i hope mini office pc box can be a new trend
    AM1 can be a potential winner in this market
  • Niko_boy 09 April 2014 12:42
    Ultra low detail lol made me confused for once
  • Maxx_Power 09 April 2014 12:59
    To Toms:

    What was the ambient temperature during the testing ? Surely Toms is not testing in an refrigerator ? That idle GPU and CPU temperature at 13 degrees Celsius seems about 10 degrees too low, given that they have to be necessarily above ambient conditions to make physical sense. Perhaps the sensors are not read correctly (wrong offset) ?

    For the Dota2 graphs, there seems to be a mistake for the color legend. The difference in color isn't resolution, since the resolution is fixed (right hand top corner of graph at 1080), so my guess is that red/black represents min/avg FPS similar to the 2nd graph on Grid2.

  • bustapr 09 April 2014 13:13
    lol my bad, misread and graphs are fine.
  • nezzymighty 09 April 2014 13:14
    Thanks for the article. I agree with your conclusion, as I would probably seek an alternative build for a a "PC-Like Device" as you put it. Seeing AM1 product costs relatively the same to an A4-4000 FM2+ confuses me, as I had originally expected (hoped) AM1 high-end combinations with a motherboard to cost around the $70 mark... If I were to make an AMD HTPC, or a typical AMD business computer, based on prices released by the e-tailers today, it would make more sense for me to build an FM2+ with A4-4000. Maybe prices will reduce in time to make this a more attractive alternative relative to an FM2+ for an HTPC or business computer.
  • ykki 09 April 2014 13:28
    "Based on our results, I'd guess that AMD's AM1 platform should be able to handle less-demanding MMOs like World of Warcraft, lightweight shooters like Left 4 Dead, and a wide range of even more casual games (such as Angry Birds)."
    I think that it is safe to say that it can max out angry birds at 4k :)
  • ykki 09 April 2014 13:35
    I think it would be nice to see NAS PCs rocking the AM1 platform
  • cleeve 09 April 2014 13:45
    13061890 said:
    To Toms:

    What was the ambient temperature during the testing ? Surely Toms is not testing in an refrigerator ? That idle GPU and CPU temperature at 13 degrees Celsius seems about 10 degrees too low, given that they have to be necessarily above ambient conditions to make physical sense. Perhaps the sensors are not read correctly (wrong offset) ?

    On-die sensors are notoriously inaccurate at low temperatures. In this case that's obvious, but we can only report what the sensors tell us.

    13061890 said:
    For the Dota2 graphs, there seems to be a mistake for the color legend. The difference in color isn't resolution, since the resolution is fixed (right hand top corner of graph at 1080), so my guess is that red/black represents min/avg FPS similar to the 2nd graph on Grid2.

    Good catch! Fixed. :)

