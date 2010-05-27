Gamers: Do You Need More Than An Athlon II X3?

Minimum FPS Benchmarks: Athlon II X3 440 In CrossFire Vs. Core i7-920 With A Single Card
Here are the minimum FPS results for an Athlon II X3 440 paired with two Radeon HD 5870 cards in CrossFire versus the Core i7-920 using a single Radeon HD 5850:
Once again, the Core i7-920 system boasts some notable leads here, except in S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat, a notoriously demanding game on graphics subsystems. Even at the bottlenecked resolution of 2560x1600, the Core i7-920 system takes a solid win when it comes to World in Conflict, despite its single graphics card handicap.
the whole thing seems to slightly contradict the 'balanced PC' articles though. why put such a cheap CPU in a system with such a powerful GPU? is the budget really going to be THAT tight?
except very high end gaming, I realy do not see a reason to go after the i7.
what I am missing from the article is the X3 vs Intel cpus in the same price range. maybe a followup would do some good :-)
I'd guess at least 90% of users never overclock anything.
To be fair though, probably 90% of Tom's readers do.
my thought is that for single card users (not necessarily 58xx type not because it's not good but is for sure not budget friendly) and normal monitors (1680x1050) a triple or even dual core amd is enough.