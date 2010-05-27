Gamers: Do You Need More Than An Athlon II X3?

Minimum FPS Benchmarks: Athlon II X3 440 In CrossFire Vs. Core i7-920 With A Single Card

Here are the minimum FPS results for an Athlon II X3 440 paired with two Radeon HD 5870 cards in CrossFire versus the Core i7-920 using a single Radeon HD 5850:

Once again, the Core i7-920 system boasts some notable leads here, except in S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat, a notoriously demanding game on graphics subsystems. Even at the bottlenecked resolution of 2560x1600, the Core i7-920 system takes a solid win when it comes to World in Conflict, despite its single graphics card handicap.