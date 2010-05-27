Gamers: Do You Need More Than An Athlon II X3?

Average FPS Benchmarks: Radeon HD 5870 In CrossFire

Now that we've seen the single-GPU benchmarks, let's move onto the dual Radeon HD 5870 cards in CrossFire:

It looks like the Core i7-920 really gives the Radeon HD 5870s in CrossFire legs to stretch, while the Athlon II X3 440 caps out its performance closer to where a single Radeon HD 5850 falls.

The Core i7-920 is delivering over 60 FPS on average in all four game titles at 1920x1080, where the Athlon II X3 440 is lagging behind. At 2560x1600, however, the only meaningful victory the Core i7-920 can muster is in World in Conflict.