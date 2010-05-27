Gamers: Do You Need More Than An Athlon II X3?

Average FPS Benchmarks: Radeon HD 5870 In CrossFire
Now that we've seen the single-GPU benchmarks, let's move onto the dual Radeon HD 5870 cards in CrossFire:
It looks like the Core i7-920 really gives the Radeon HD 5870s in CrossFire legs to stretch, while the Athlon II X3 440 caps out its performance closer to where a single Radeon HD 5850 falls.
The Core i7-920 is delivering over 60 FPS on average in all four game titles at 1920x1080, where the Athlon II X3 440 is lagging behind. At 2560x1600, however, the only meaningful victory the Core i7-920 can muster is in World in Conflict.
the whole thing seems to slightly contradict the 'balanced PC' articles though. why put such a cheap CPU in a system with such a powerful GPU? is the budget really going to be THAT tight?
except very high end gaming, I realy do not see a reason to go after the i7.
what I am missing from the article is the X3 vs Intel cpus in the same price range. maybe a followup would do some good :-)
I'd guess at least 90% of users never overclock anything.
To be fair though, probably 90% of Tom's readers do.
my thought is that for single card users (not necessarily 58xx type not because it's not good but is for sure not budget friendly) and normal monitors (1680x1050) a triple or even dual core amd is enough.