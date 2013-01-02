Samsung's ATIV Smart PC 500T: An Atom-Based Windows 8 Tablet

LCD Performance Analyzed

Subpixels on Samsung ATIV Smart PC 500T

Between the thick LCD glass and the digitizer layer, we can't get a clear look at the screen's subpixels. However, there's enough definition for us to identify this as an IPS panel.

It's not just any IPS panel, though. Samsung uses the same SuperBright Plus Technology (SPT) that originally debuted on its Series 9 notebooks, and then the Series 7 11.6” Slate. Most IPS screens deliver around 300 nits of luminance, but SPT-enabled displays are purportedly capable of 400 nits without sacrificing 170o viewing angles.

Rendering ~48% of the AdobeRGB 1998 and ~67% of sRGB gamuts, Samsung's ATIV Smart PC 500T trails the company's Series 7 11.6” Slate, which is surprising considering that they both employ 11.6” SPT screens. Some improvements are apparent, though; we’re finally able to hit ~400 cd/m2 brightness, something the Series 7 11.6” Slate wasn't able to do.

Overall, the 500T's display is really crisp, due in large part to its ability to achieve a high brightness spec. Unfortunately, high-luminance IPS displays are usually handicapped when it comes to contrast ratio. As with most things though, you cannot generalize. The 13.3” Series 9 notebook's contrast ratio was a relatively weak ~689:1, whereas the Series 7 11.6” boasts ~1,136:1. Fortunately, the ATIV Smart PC 500T doesn't seem to have those issues, achieving a 1,220:1 contrast ratio, even besting Samsung’s previous Windows-based tablet.