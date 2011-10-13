Man Vs. Machine: Four Automatic Overclocking Techs, Compared

Benchmark Results: File Compression

Asus' and ASRock's automatic overclocks are matched in 7-Zip performance, even though ASRock has a higher CPU frequency. Asus’ higher memory data rate could help explain this parity. Manual overclocking dominates with both Asus and Gigabyte.

MSI has the highest auto-overclock memory frequency, and that appears to pay off in WinRAR. Asus’ combination of good memory and excellent CPU frequencies allow it to lead among manual overclocks.

WinZip appears favorable only to CPU frequency, with ASRock’s automatic and Asus’ manual overclocks leading competitors.