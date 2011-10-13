Man Vs. Machine: Four Automatic Overclocking Techs, Compared

Benchmark Results: File Compression
Asus' and ASRock's automatic overclocks are matched in 7-Zip performance, even though ASRock has a higher CPU frequency. Asus’ higher memory data rate could help explain this parity. Manual overclocking dominates with both Asus and Gigabyte.
MSI has the highest auto-overclock memory frequency, and that appears to pay off in WinRAR. Asus’ combination of good memory and excellent CPU frequencies allow it to lead among manual overclocks.
WinZip appears favorable only to CPU frequency, with ASRock’s automatic and Asus’ manual overclocks leading competitors.
1) It either is super conservative and therefore useless for any enthusiast.
2) It is insanely over-aggressive because it doesn't bother testing stability for more than a few minutes (if at all). So you end up with it thinking a 50% overclock is "stable" when it totally isn't.
Turned out that with all other settings as chosen by the utility the peak core could be set to its lowest value in the BIOS and still be perfectly stable. So is it just ramping up the voltage to be on the safe side?
I have downclocked my system to base settings on both the CPU and GPU because the wear on the system with OC'ing. None of the games I play, nor any of the other apps need a OC to perform well, so why place additional stress on the components when it is merely for bragging rights?
When I played with manual OC'ing I found, like this article, that there was only a marginal gain from auto settings. Plus ther is the additional risk of screwing the pooch entirely and bricking the CPU or mobo by overvolting.
Unless you are a real pro and are not risk adverse, I'd recommend that you stick with auto OC'ing, and for this, ASRock has proven to be the best.
I feel that Toms should have done some stability testing on their manual and automatic OCed Processors. They might have and just not posted their results. I am in the camp where I feel that if you can't take the hour or two to figure it all out you probably shouldn't be Overclocking. If we had a larger sample of Proccessors we have no idea how many would turn out badly.
It looks like a good tool to start off your own OC because it's probably gonna be in the ballpark, but on it's own it leaves much to be desired.