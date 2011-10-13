Man Vs. Machine: Four Automatic Overclocking Techs, Compared

Efficiency
ASRock has the highest automatic overclock, but Asus manages to match its gaming performance with a higher memory multiplier.
Asus has the highest manual overclock at 47 x 100.5 MHz. However, because we had to step down to a 46x multiplier on Gigabyte’s board, we were able to push the base clock up to a higher 101.6 MHz base clock.
The performance advantage of super-fast memory is typically tiny but chartable, and we should also note that anyone seeking those tiny differences could chose to overclock Asus at a higher BCLK using the lower 46x multiplier, too.
Asus’ top manual overclock gives it a chartable lead in applications, while ASRock’s top auto-overclock is somehow matched by MSI. While part of that is most likely due to the impact of MSI’s HD Graphics 3000 overclock affecting Quick Sync-enhanced applications, we can’t help but wonder what's happening with that higher idle power state.
Combined performance places Asus’ and ASRock’s automatic overclocks on par with each other, while also showing a match between Asus’ and Gigabyte’s manually-overclocked performance. Asus looks like the true leader by doing well on both fronts, but the real reason to produce a combined score is for efficiency calculation.
No device is 100% efficient, but if we use the most efficient configuration as a 100% baseline, we can see how the highest-efficiency overclock still falls 16% behind it. Asus’ automatic overclock is the least efficient as a consequence of its gratuitously-increased voltage.
1) It either is super conservative and therefore useless for any enthusiast.
2) It is insanely over-aggressive because it doesn't bother testing stability for more than a few minutes (if at all). So you end up with it thinking a 50% overclock is "stable" when it totally isn't.
Turned out that with all other settings as chosen by the utility the peak core could be set to its lowest value in the BIOS and still be perfectly stable. So is it just ramping up the voltage to be on the safe side?
I have downclocked my system to base settings on both the CPU and GPU because the wear on the system with OC'ing. None of the games I play, nor any of the other apps need a OC to perform well, so why place additional stress on the components when it is merely for bragging rights?
When I played with manual OC'ing I found, like this article, that there was only a marginal gain from auto settings. Plus ther is the additional risk of screwing the pooch entirely and bricking the CPU or mobo by overvolting.
Unless you are a real pro and are not risk adverse, I'd recommend that you stick with auto OC'ing, and for this, ASRock has proven to be the best.
I feel that Toms should have done some stability testing on their manual and automatic OCed Processors. They might have and just not posted their results. I am in the camp where I feel that if you can't take the hour or two to figure it all out you probably shouldn't be Overclocking. If we had a larger sample of Proccessors we have no idea how many would turn out badly.
It looks like a good tool to start off your own OC because it's probably gonna be in the ballpark, but on it's own it leaves much to be desired.