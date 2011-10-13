Man Vs. Machine: Four Automatic Overclocking Techs, Compared

Gigabyte Smart QuickBoost

Many new overclockers are completely terrified by BIOS menus, afraid that one mistaken click will turn their high-end machine into an expensive doorstop. Gigabyte addresses this concern by avoiding its BIOS altogether, focusing automatic overclocking functionality into a Windows-based application.

Don’t be fooled by the errant CPU-Z voltage reading. Gigabyte’s “Twin Turbo” setting actually boosts the CPU core to 1.38-1.39 V. A reboot is required to activate Smart QuickBoost.

A frequency of 4.2 GHz is just the beginning of the “Twin Turbo” overclock, as this is its four-core boost setting. A two-core load jumps to 4.3 GHz, while single-threaded applications go up to 4.4 GHz.

Smart QuickBoost wasn’t smart enough to use our memory’s XMP-2200 values, choosing its highest SPD value instead.