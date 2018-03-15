be quiet! Straight Power 11 1000W

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the E11-1000's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

be quiet!'s 1000W offering doesn't stack up well against its competition under light and normal loads.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the E11-1000's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.184A 0.493A 0.475A 0.196A 19.351 63.837% 677 RPM 18.2 dB(A) 0.865 12.053V 5.046V 3.354V 5.100V 30.313 115.33V 2 2.451A 0.989A 0.983A 0.393A 39.824 76.468% 677 RPM 18.2 dB(A) 0.936 12.052V 5.043V 3.352V 5.093V 52.079 115.30V 3 3.643A 1.486A 1.459A 5.085A 59.305 81.240% 677 RPM 18.2 dB(A) 0.958 12.058V 5.041V 3.349V 5.085V 73.000 115.28V 4 4.905A 1.982A 1.970A 0.788A 79.717 84.490% 677 RPM 18.2 dB(A) 0.969 12.056V 5.038V 3.347V 5.080V 94.351 115.25V

Under light loads, the highest-capacity Straight Power 11 model doesn't do so well, dropping below 65% efficiency with 20W. Also, it cannot achieve 80% efficiency with 40W.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.511 79.595% 0.051 5.112V 0.642 115.25V 2 0.250A 1.276 82.750% 0.116 5.106V 1.542 115.25V 3 0.550A 2.803 83.772% 0.221 5.097V 3.346 115.25V 4 1.000A 5.081 83.597% 0.320 5.082V 6.078 115.25V 5 1.500A 7.610 81.078% 0.386 5.074V 9.386 115.24V 6 2.999A 15.081 79.861% 0.464 5.029V 18.884 115.23V

The 5VSB rail is highly efficient, as we've come to expect from newer high-end FSP platforms.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.058V 5.027V 3.336V 5.090V 7.040 0.384 115.3V Standby 0.044 0.004 115.3V

Vampire power is low under both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 36°C (96.8°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 36°C (96.8°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

The lack of a semi-passive mode doesn't affect the PSU's output noise much, since its cooling fan has a low start-up voltage. As a result, we measure an equally low minimum speed.

Under demanding loads, be quiet!'s fan profile is a bit more aggressive than it should be, even in normal ambient environments. Beyond 550W, the PSU exceeds 30 dB(A). Above 790W, the cooling fan spins faster still, exceeding 40 dB(A).



