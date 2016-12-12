BenQ PD2700Q 27-inch QHD Designer Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Our off-axis photos show an IPS-typical result with a roughly 50% light falloff to the sides and a color shift to blue. Some screens turn green and red which is more visible to the eye. The blue shift exhibited by the PD2700Q is preferable, because it won’t affect other colors quite as visibly. The top-down photo shows a more obvious green tint and output reduction but at least detail stays strong in the darker areas of the screen.

Screen Uniformity

The black and white field uniformity tests were the only stumbling block for our PD2700Q sample. This result will vary from monitor to monitor, so buyers may likely wind up with a better panel than we did. It’s mainly due to a center hotspot which is just visible in field patterns but not so much in actual content. Our test is extreme after all. There was no obvious light bleed at the edges of the screen, which we think is worse. Luckily, color uniformity is just the opposite at a near-perfect .69dE. Whites take on a perfectly smooth tone across the entire panel which means no annoying variations are visible in real-world content.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

The PD2700Q is a great monitor for just about every possible application, except high-intensity gaming. Pixel response is right where it should be among 60Hz panels, but 89ms of input lag will be a problem for any player with an above-average skill level. For casual play, the BenQ will be fine, and when latency is not a factor, the image quality and resolution are certainly pluses. But for fast-moving frag-fests, you'll want to consider a dedicated gaming monitor that offers greater speed.