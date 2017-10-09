BenQ PD2710QC QHD/IPS Designer Monitor Review

OSD Setup & Calibration
Many of BenQ’s high-end monitors include a separate puck or switch to control the OSD, but the PD2710QC makes do with traditional buttons around the back-right side. Pressing any of them brings up a small quick menu that has three programmable slots. The fourth key opens the full menu.
Display contains only an input selector that switches between three possible sources. After that is Picture, which has most of the necessary image adjustments. Depending on the picture mode, some will be grayed out, but in User they are all available. You get five gamma presets and four color temp options including a user mode with single-point white balance adjustment. You'll also find hue and saturation sliders that affect all six colors at once. You’ll have little use for any of them, as the PD2710QC offers excellent out-of-box accuracy that rivals many factory-calibrated monitors. If you get lost while tweaking, a Reset Color option is there to rescue you.
Picture Advanced is where you’ll find the eight image modes plus the aforementioned User slot. All have fixed color settings, but some allow changes to brightness and/or contrast. Low Blue Light offers four sub-modes that vary the alteration of white balance and luminance for different situations like reading or surfing the web. Our suggestion is to stick with Standard or sRGB and enjoy. If you want to tweak, select User. You'll also find the HDMI RGB Range control in this menu. Auto worked fine in our case, but if you have a source that won’t show you all its luminance information, you can choose between 0-255 or 16-235 steps.
The system menu has options for the OSD, like timeout, language, and lock-out. The first three control keys can be programmed for different monitor functions or provide one-button access to commonly-used picture modes. Inputs can be put in auto mode to detect signals without user intervention. Auto Power-off can shut down the PD2710QC in 10, 20, or 30 minutes. And Information displays the current input resolution and refresh rate. Finally, all settings can be returned to the factory defaults by selecting Reset All.
Calibration
The PD2710QC doesn’t need calibration if you select Standard, sRGB, or Rec.709 modes. Our tests show errors well below the visible level, on the order of a factory-calibrated display. If you want to perform your own adjustments, choose the User mode and the User Define color temp. The default Gamma 3 settings tracks 2.2 perfectly, and the RGB sliders only need slight changes to achieve excellent accuracy. Please feel free to try our settings below.
|BenQ PD2710QC Calibration Settings
|Picture Mode
|User
|Brightness 200cd/m2
|56
|Brightness 120cd/m2
|29
|Brightness 100cd/m2
|22
|Brightness 80cd/m2
|16
|Brightness 50cd/m2
|6
|Contrast
|50
|Sharpness
|5
|Gamma
|3
|Color Temp User
|Red 100, Green 94, Blue 93
