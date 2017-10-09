Trending

BenQ PD2710QC QHD/IPS Designer Monitor Review

By

OSD Setup & Calibration

Many of BenQ’s high-end monitors include a separate puck or switch to control the OSD, but the PD2710QC makes do with traditional buttons around the back-right side. Pressing any of them brings up a small quick menu that has three programmable slots. The fourth key opens the full menu.

Image 1 of 11

Image 2 of 11

Image 3 of 11

Image 4 of 11

Image 5 of 11

Image 6 of 11

Image 7 of 11

Image 8 of 11

Image 9 of 11

Image 10 of 11

Image 11 of 11

Display contains only an input selector that switches between three possible sources. After that is Picture, which has most of the necessary image adjustments. Depending on the picture mode, some will be grayed out, but in User they are all available. You get five gamma presets and four color temp options including a user mode with single-point white balance adjustment. You'll also find hue and saturation sliders that affect all six colors at once. You’ll have little use for any of them, as the PD2710QC offers excellent out-of-box accuracy that rivals many factory-calibrated monitors. If you get lost while tweaking, a Reset Color option is there to rescue you.

Picture Advanced is where you’ll find the eight image modes plus the aforementioned User slot. All have fixed color settings, but some allow changes to brightness and/or contrast. Low Blue Light offers four sub-modes that vary the alteration of white balance and luminance for different situations like reading or surfing the web. Our suggestion is to stick with Standard or sRGB and enjoy. If you want to tweak, select User. You'll also find the HDMI RGB Range control in this menu. Auto worked fine in our case, but if you have a source that won’t show you all its luminance information, you can choose between 0-255 or 16-235 steps.

The system menu has options for the OSD, like timeout, language, and lock-out. The first three control keys can be programmed for different monitor functions or provide one-button access to commonly-used picture modes. Inputs can be put in auto mode to detect signals without user intervention. Auto Power-off can shut down the PD2710QC in 10, 20, or 30 minutes. And Information displays the current input resolution and refresh rate. Finally, all settings can be returned to the factory defaults by selecting Reset All.

Calibration

The PD2710QC doesn’t need calibration if you select Standard, sRGB, or Rec.709 modes. Our tests show errors well below the visible level, on the order of a factory-calibrated display. If you want to perform your own adjustments, choose the User mode and the User Define color temp. The default Gamma 3 settings tracks 2.2 perfectly, and the RGB sliders only need slight changes to achieve excellent accuracy. Please feel free to try our settings below.

BenQ PD2710QC Calibration Settings
Picture ModeUser
Brightness 200cd/m256
Brightness 120cd/m229
Brightness 100cd/m222
Brightness 80cd/m216
Brightness 50cd/m26
Contrast50
Sharpness5
Gamma3
Color Temp UserRed 100, Green 94, Blue 93

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: Best Professional Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: How To Choose A Monitor

MORE: All Monitor Content

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kookykrazee 09 October 2017 13:15
    Stop the autoplay videos from Fritz 'annoying' Nelson. THEY DO NOT NEED TO AUTOPLAY ON EVERY SINGLE AD, BLOG, AND ARTICLE YOU POST, they do not!
    Reply
  • tuvok 09 October 2017 13:25
    60hz needs to die.
    Reply
  • milkod2001 09 October 2017 14:02
    May be decent monitor but should have been $399 at most. They keep producing overpriced crap and wonder why sales are going down....
    Reply
  • 237841209 09 October 2017 15:12
    Meh, wouldn't call it "designer". Especially considering it doesn't use OLED. It would be cool if the base was a some sort of touch pad.
    Reply
  • jholickysr 09 October 2017 16:32
    Their site doesn't even list the warranty period. (Costco Canada has it already and lists it as 1yr but typically wrong information)
    https://www.benq.com/en/monitor/designer/pd2710qc/specifications.html

    I too concur with the first post - Fritz's video has been popping up for how long now? Weeks?
    Reply
  • sillynilly 10 October 2017 00:08
    YES STOP THE AUTO PLAY!!!
    Reply
  • mrmez 10 October 2017 03:30
    20254611 said:
    60hz needs to die.

    1440 needs to die too for non gaming screens. I've been using 5K for 3 years now.

    20255012 said:
    Meh, wouldn't call it "designer". Especially considering it doesn't use OLED. It would be cool if the base was a some sort of touch pad.

    OLED does have some drawbacks. Pixel colour fades over time, and since OLED can completely turn off pixels not in use (unlike LCD), different colours fade at different rates, leading to a growing colour imbalance over time. It's getting better of course, especially on high end displays, but still not ready for lower end.
    Reply
  • DrakeFS 10 October 2017 13:49
    Is 10-bit panels not thing now?
    Reply
  • FritzEiv 10 October 2017 17:45
    20254578 said:
    Stop the autoplay videos from Fritz 'annoying' Nelson. THEY DO NOT NEED TO AUTOPLAY ON EVERY SINGLE AD, BLOG, AND ARTICLE YOU POST, they do not!

    I will (and I do) pass along the comments on the video player. These players are a part of many sites these days, as I am sure you know. Further, I do agree with the Fritz 'annoying' Nelson part. Even *I* am annoyed with me. Every week I do ask that we change out what is played there, so that at least you get some variety. As we start to do more and more videos (and we have a few new ones coming), maybe you will have better things to look at each week, and eventually each day . . . (By the way, the ultimate idea here is that we'd have enough video whereby whatever article you are on, the video that we play is at least topically related.) Finally, the >audio< should never play out loud. I've found that it sometimes, on rare occasion, does, and I report it immediately to our ad team, because usually it's the pre-roll ad that is the culprit.
    Reply
  • mrmez 11 October 2017 02:12
    Just being honest here...
    I ended up turning on my ad blocker for Tom's specifically because of those videos.
    Regardless of how great or entertaining, everything gets annoying with enough repetition, and if the average user is anything like me, reading/skimming up to a dozen articles in just a few minutes... well you get the idea. The same video playing automatically every time I open a new article is enough to exceed most people's tolerance and block every ad as a result.
    Like me right now, a lot of people slack off at work and read this site. I can get away with it (because I own the business) and because it KIND OF looks productive. As soon as there's a video that goes out the window. I'd scroll past it, block it, or simply stay off the site, either way I wouldn't be watching it.
    Reply