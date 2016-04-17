BenQ VZ2470H 24-inch AMVA Monitor Review

OSD Setup And Calibration

BenQ has stayed with its tried-and-true OSD structure by providing lots of options in a well-organized menu system. Pressing one of the bezel keys brings it up.

OSD Tour

The Display menu is where you'll find the input selector and all the controls necessary to square up an image from the VGA input.

The Picture menu has all the necessary calibration options except image presets, which are found in the Picture Advanced section. The Brightness control adjusts the backlight over a range of about 250cd/m2. Contrast and Sharpness are best left on their default settings.

Gamma offers six presets that track well and get progressively darker as you increase the numerical value. Number three hits 2.2 almost perfectly, with or without calibration.

In the User picture mode, you can choose from three color temp presets or adjust the white point yourself with a set of RGB sliders. They start at full intensity, which is a bit limiting but their fine resolution can help you achieve decent grayscale tracking.

BenQ includes nine picture modes for every conceivable application. Standard and sRGB come closest to the Rec.709/D65 standard with excellent color and gamma accuracy. Either one is perfectly usable without calibration. In the Low Blue Light mode you get four additional presets that are user-adjustable. By reducing blue, the white point becomes warmer and helps to reduce eye fatigue.

To see the full digital signal range (0-255) you have to change the HDMI PC Range setting from its default of 16-235 as we've done here.

Even though there are no built-in speakers, the VZ2470H has a volume control for the headphone output. Audio signals come in via the HDMI inputs.

The OSD can be viewed in 17 different languages.

Three of the bezel control keys are user-programmable to provide quick access to various convenience functions. By enabling HDMI Auto Switch, the VZ2470H will automatically lock on to the first active input it finds. Auto Power Off will shut the monitor down after 10, 20 or 30 minutes of inactivity.

The Info screen provides resolution and refresh data plus the model number and currently active signal input.

Calibration

The VZ2470H looks good and measures well in either Standard or sRGB mode. In fact, those two presets are nearly identical. You can adjust brightness and contrast plus the color temp preset to taste if you wish. For full control, engage the User mode as we did. Then you can choose different gamma presets and dial in the grayscale to a more accurate level. Please try our settings below to optimize your VZ2470H. We've also provided brightness values for the most commonly-used peak white levels.