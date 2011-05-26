Tom's Hardware Benchmarks Inkjet Printer Paper!

High Print Quality: Color Gamut

Every printer is capable of a "high-quality" print. This mainly involves using more ink. That is why the papers rank in the same order as on the previous page. You can see the effect in the videos. The wire form outline in each clip represents the perceptual gamut volume of the paper when we print using a high-quality setting. The solid gamut map continues to represent the standard-quality print (default setting).

When we start applying more ink to the paper, the color gamut of each paper reacts in a different way. For example, Dynex is the only paper that shows nearly no improvement in the shadows because the paper is close to 100% absorbency. In comparison, HP's Bright White shows a larger improvement in blue and cyan midtones.