Tom's Hardware Benchmarks Inkjet Printer Paper!

High Print Quality: Color Gamut
Every printer is capable of a "high-quality" print. This mainly involves using more ink. That is why the papers rank in the same order as on the previous page. You can see the effect in the videos. The wire form outline in each clip represents the perceptual gamut volume of the paper when we print using a high-quality setting. The solid gamut map continues to represent the standard-quality print (default setting).
When we start applying more ink to the paper, the color gamut of each paper reacts in a different way. For example, Dynex is the only paper that shows nearly no improvement in the shadows because the paper is close to 100% absorbency. In comparison, HP's Bright White shows a larger improvement in blue and cyan midtones.
That's very true when it comes to Photo Paper, but there are hundreds of attributes that matter. However, it is possible for brand B photo paper to be have more color gamut on brand A printer than brand A photo paper, if they're optimizing for color fastestness or water proofing.
This was a look at everyday paper where differences are negligible on between multiple brands. We got the same results on Epson, HP, Brother, and Kodak printers. We know there are and we have seen different results with Photo Paper. Such as Canon Photo Paper behaving differently on a Canon printer, Epson printer etc....
I have benchmarks from about 10 more printers of varying brands that line up with the results from the MG5220. For the sake of simplicity, we only presented one.
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
I think magic markers smell better. :kaola: Fixed!
Maybe more neurotic than obsessive.