Memory Overclocking on X399 Colfax: What RAM Speed Do You Need?

Office and Productivity

Adobe Creative Cloud

Each Adobe program behaves differently to memory speeds. DDR4-3333 C16 performs the best in Illustrator, Photoshop and Indesign while DDR4-3200 C14 is the best memory setting for After Effects. On the whole, memory speeds, such as DDR4-2933 C14 and higher, can provide gains of over 10% in comparison to DDR4-2133 C15.

Web Browser

Fast memory has some impact on web browsing. DDR4-3200 C14 runs almost 7% faster in MotionMark 1.1 and around 2.79% in WebXPRT 3. DDR4-3000 C14, however, is the better performer in the Kraken JavaScript benchmark with a performance gain of 3.75%.

Productivity

The difference between the faster and slowest memory speed in video conferencing and application start-up is less than 4% and 7%, respectively. The benefits of running fast memory with spreadsheet work are less than 5%. Writing workloads, on the other hand, are a big surprise here. Memory speeds above DDR4-2666 C15 provide performance boosts of over 10% with DDR4-3200 C14 performing up to 19.98% faster than DDR4-2133 C15.

