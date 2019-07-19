Memory Overclocking on X399 Colfax: What RAM Speed Do You Need?

Rendering, Encoding, and Compression

Rendering

Surprisingly, DDR4-2933 C14 is the fastest memory speed in Cinebench R15, being around 2.73% faster than standard DDR4-2133 C15. As for PCMark 10, DDR4-3200 C14 and DDR4-3333 C16 can accelerate photo editing, rendering, and visualization workloads by more than 11%. For video editing, DDR4-2933 C14 brings gains up to 5.98%.

Performance gains in POV-Ray and Blender are less than 2%. As a matter of fact, faster memory actually puts in worse results in the two aforementioned applications. V-Ray is indifferent to memory speeds. When it comes to the Corona 1.3 benchmark, DDR4-3200 C14 performs better than the other memory speeds and delivers a performance increase up to 8.9%.

LuxMark simply loves fast memory. Memory configurations above DDR4-2800 C14 offer gains over 30% and 20% in the OpenCL and C++ tests, respectively. What comes unexpectedly is that DDR4-2933 C14 is the best performing speed in the C++ territory with gains up to 37.42%.

Encoding and Compression

Configurations above DDR4-2800 C14 increase performance by more than 20% in compression workloads in both 7-Zip and Winrar. DDR4-3200 C14 is the absolute king of performance with gains of 27.61% in 7-Zip and 28.14% in Winrar. As expected, memory speeds don't impact decompression workloads.

Moving over to video encoding, we see noticeable benefits in running high-speed memory. DDR4-3000 C14 and faster memory modules boost encoding performance above 20% with the X264 and 13 percent with the X265 codec in HandBrake. Audio encoding isn't impacted by memory speeds.

