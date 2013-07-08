Workstation Graphics: 14 FirePro And Quadro Cards

SolidWorks 2013: Results

Once again, we have the four separate benchmarks, which give us an interesting look at driver performance. The comparisons between Nvidia's Quadro 6000 and AMD's FirePro W9000, as well as the Quadro K4000 and FirePro W7000, demonstrate that Nvidia manages to get the same or more performance from less powerful hardware.

We'll be taking a look at this in the pages to come once we get to our efficiency measurements. That'll give us more perspective on how AMD's FirePro W7000 and Nvidia's Quadro K4000 stack up in a power consumption test while running SolidWorks 2013. Overall, AMD is doing a pretty good job judging by the results so far and the graphics cards’ prices.