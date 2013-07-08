Workstation Graphics: 14 FirePro And Quadro Cards

CUDA: FluidMark 1080p Results

Drivers Used

Driver Nvidia AMD Workstation 310.90 Not Supported Gaming 314.22 Not Supported

FluidMark Performance

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 690 uses the processing power of two GK104 GPUs to take a first-place win. The GeForce GTX 680 and Titan follow with almost identical performance. Kepler-based Nvidia Quadro graphics cards dominate their predecessors, and the Quadro 2000 finishes dead last.