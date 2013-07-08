Workstation Graphics: 14 FirePro And Quadro Cards

Folding@Home: Single- And Double-Precision Results

Drivers Used

Driver Nvidia AMD Workstation 311.50 Catalyst Pro 9.003.3.3 Gaming 314.22 Catalyst 13.3 Beta 3Catalyst 13.5 Beta 2 (Radeon HD 7990)

Folding@Home Benchmark

We used the current Folding@Home benchmark with OpenCL, making it easier to compare the results. At the time of testing, there were problems with the CUDA-based version and cards like Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan, along with some of the newer workstation boards. In contrast, OpenCL just works.

Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan pulls ahead, demonstrating that not all of the company's GPUs struggle with OpenCL, but mainly the cards built on GK104. That conclusion is further supported when the GTX 580 performs well.

Two instances of the benchmark would have been needed for the Radeon HD 7990 and GeForce GTX 690 to work properly. That would have been a lot messier and more difficult than it was in Bitminer, though.

Single-Precision

Double-Precision