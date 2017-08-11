BitFenix Nova TG Case Review

BitFenix Nova TG deals BitFenix Nova Mesh TG... Amazon Prime £57.28 View BitFenix Nova Mesh TG... Amazon £61.64 View BitFenix Nova Mesh TG... Amazon £61.64 View Bitfenix Nova Mesh TG... 365games.co.uk £65.49 View Show More Deals

Installation & Configuration

Delivered with six standoffs installed, the Nova TG includes a manual, three additional motherboard standoffs, a PC speaker, cable ties, and enough screws to completely fill all the drive mounts and card slots.

The reason more screws weren’t needed for drives is that the 3.5” and 2.5” trays have catch tabs to engage the side holes of hard drives for screw-free installation. The 3.5” trays also have screw holes for both 2.5” and 3.5” drives.

Unfortunately, the 2.5” trays left too little space to install our graphics card. Having made our commitment to review this case for its official launch, we had to remove the back half of the 2.5” tray, which is riveted separately from the front half. We also found no place to put our EPS12V power cable and were forced to run it around the top of the motherboard from the front. We hope you have better luck.

The Nova TG makes our hardware look great despite the graphics card fitment issue, its exhaust fan lighting complementing our graphics card’s logo.

We’re using our overclocked Core i7-5930K test platform to compare the low-cost Nova TG to the value-priced Fractal Design Meshify C, NZXT S340 Elite, and BitFenix’s earlier RGB-equipped Aurora. These are the cheapest of previously-tested glass-paneled cases, and yet the comparison models are still around 50% more-costly than the new BitFeneix model. Methods and settings have been retained for two years to allow you to compare the results from other case reviews to those included in the charts.

Comparison Products

BitFenix Aurora

Fractal Design Meshify C

NZXT S340 Elite View Site

Test Configuration

















Drivers & Settings Chipset Intel INF 9.4.2.1019 CPU 4.2GHz (42x 100MHz) @ 1.2V Core Motherboard Firmware 17.8 (02/10/2015) RAM XMP CAS 16 Defaults (1.2V) Graphics Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests | Nvidia GeForce 347.52



MORE: Best Cases



MORE: All Case Content