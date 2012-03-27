System Builder Marathon, March 2012: $1250 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: Synthetics
We kick off our synthetic tests with 3DMark 11, which gives us an immediate first impression of how this quarter's single Radeon HD 7970 compares to last quarter's Radeon HD 6950s in CrossFire.
It’s surprising to see how close these results end up. AMD's Radeon HD 7970 does perform a bit better at lower resolutions. But, at the highest detail setting, our CrossFire setup claims a slight advantage.
As usual, PCMark’s component tests favor Intel's Core i5 over AMD’s FX. Crucial's m4 SSD demonstrates a significant advantage in application launch speed compared to OCZ's Vertex Plus.
The results in Sandra are much closer, as AMD's FX-6100 earns its share of wins in the Arithmetic and Multimedia tests. Note the poor memory bandwidth from our current build, which is easily explained by the single-channel memory configuration we are forced to use due to this platform's uncooperative motherboard. The FX-6100 system's dual-channel bandwidth is much higher than what we reported in last quarter's System Builder Marathon, as an update to the software now properly reports the Bulldozer architecture's throughput.
For the price, the lack of a larger SSD seems like an oversight. I would think anyone really considering this build would have done better to get a larger SSD and a 7950 or 7870. Or perhaps a single large hybrid HD would be a better option.
When you compare their overclocking potentials, they have about the same performance. And then there is the availability of the GTX 680, which is not. So it makes since why the 7970 was chosen.
The 7970 has better compute potential too. But I don't think that is relevant for a gaming box.
My thoughts exactly. This story was probably done before Kepler, but now with the 680 launched, the editor sure must be feeling a bit shortchanged.
Of course, the fact that the 680 has disappeared off the shelves is a different story entirely. In any case, within the next few weeks, we should see significant price cuts on the 7970, potentially making this build relevant once again.
I desperately want a monitor at that resolution.