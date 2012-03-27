System Builder Marathon, March 2012: $1250 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: Synthetics

We kick off our synthetic tests with 3DMark 11, which gives us an immediate first impression of how this quarter's single Radeon HD 7970 compares to last quarter's Radeon HD 6950s in CrossFire.

It’s surprising to see how close these results end up. AMD's Radeon HD 7970 does perform a bit better at lower resolutions. But, at the highest detail setting, our CrossFire setup claims a slight advantage.

As usual, PCMark’s component tests favor Intel's Core i5 over AMD’s FX. Crucial's m4 SSD demonstrates a significant advantage in application launch speed compared to OCZ's Vertex Plus.

The results in Sandra are much closer, as AMD's FX-6100 earns its share of wins in the Arithmetic and Multimedia tests. Note the poor memory bandwidth from our current build, which is easily explained by the single-channel memory configuration we are forced to use due to this platform's uncooperative motherboard. The FX-6100 system's dual-channel bandwidth is much higher than what we reported in last quarter's System Builder Marathon, as an update to the software now properly reports the Bulldozer architecture's throughput.