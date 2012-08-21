System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3 And The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Battlefield 3
Our CPU overclock becomes far less relevant in a GPU-bottlenecked game like Battlefield 3, where the very similar Radeon HD 7970 and GeForce GTX 670 remain close together. Both systems are capable of serving up more than 40 FPS, on average, at 2560x1600 with the Ultra quality preset selected. That's an excellent result.
Skyrim
Skyrim is clearly limited by processor performance. The overclocked Core i5-3570K in today's build scores an easy win in a number of settings. It's really only when you hit the Ultra detail preset at 2560x1600, where graphics demands take center stage, that the platform's impact wanes.
And you're pairing an Ivy Bridge CPU with a P67 motherboard to save a few dollars?
Does anybody proofread these articles?
+1 for the p67 and not a maybe a B75 based mobo like:
or
Z77 based mobo for ~$95 shipped??
Just a though on the mobo situation....
Just want to mention : i dont see the use of including an optical drive in 2012. i cant remember the last time i used an optical drive. And with digital sales outselling physical discs, i dont see why it is included.
Its not about saving $15. Its about buying a part that you will be using less than a couple of times in an year.probably lesser.
Chris
I almost thought the motherboard had 3 pcie slots for only $100- that would have been a steal!