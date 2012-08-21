System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3 And The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Battlefield 3

Our CPU overclock becomes far less relevant in a GPU-bottlenecked game like Battlefield 3, where the very similar Radeon HD 7970 and GeForce GTX 670 remain close together. Both systems are capable of serving up more than 40 FPS, on average, at 2560x1600 with the Ultra quality preset selected. That's an excellent result.

Skyrim

Skyrim is clearly limited by processor performance. The overclocked Core i5-3570K in today's build scores an easy win in a number of settings. It's really only when you hit the Ultra detail preset at 2560x1600, where graphics demands take center stage, that the platform's impact wanes.