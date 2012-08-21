System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3 And StarCraft II
DiRT 3
DiRT3 certainly benefits from a faster processor, but not to the extent that Skyrim does. Once again, at lower resolutions, this quarter's overclocked configuration simply dominates. Pushed to 2560x1600 and the highest detail settings, though, the results are much closer together. As before, the frame rates are smooth enough for excellent playability across the board.
StarCraft II
StarCraft II is known for its CPU dependence, and the new build has little trouble securing wins at each resolution. The thing is, even using Ultra quality settings and a 2560x1600 resolution, the slowest configuration exceeds 100 FPS on average. So, any conclusion about performance is largely academic.
And you're pairing an Ivy Bridge CPU with a P67 motherboard to save a few dollars?
Does anybody proofread these articles?
+1 for the p67 and not a maybe a B75 based mobo like:
or
Z77 based mobo for ~$95 shipped??
Just a though on the mobo situation....
Just want to mention : i dont see the use of including an optical drive in 2012. i cant remember the last time i used an optical drive. And with digital sales outselling physical discs, i dont see why it is included.
Its not about saving $15. Its about buying a part that you will be using less than a couple of times in an year.probably lesser.
Chris
I almost thought the motherboard had 3 pcie slots for only $100- that would have been a steal!