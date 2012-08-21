System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3 And StarCraft II

DiRT 3

DiRT3 certainly benefits from a faster processor, but not to the extent that Skyrim does. Once again, at lower resolutions, this quarter's overclocked configuration simply dominates. Pushed to 2560x1600 and the highest detail settings, though, the results are much closer together. As before, the frame rates are smooth enough for excellent playability across the board.

StarCraft II

StarCraft II is known for its CPU dependence, and the new build has little trouble securing wins at each resolution. The thing is, even using Ultra quality settings and a 2560x1600 resolution, the slowest configuration exceeds 100 FPS on average. So, any conclusion about performance is largely academic.