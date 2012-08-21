System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Power And Temperature Benchmarks

The new build's CPU and GPU both use less power than the components in last quarter's build at their stock settings. Naturally, then, we expect today's configuration to be more efficient in comparison. The real question is how that situation changes when we overclock.

As it turns out, tweaked, today's system uses slightly more power than the prior build. However, keep in mind that its CPU is running a full gigahertz faster in most applications. In that context, a 345 W maximum power measurement is actually pretty impressive.

When it comes to thermal performance, Xigmatek's Loki outclasses the June build's bundled cooler with ease, despite our much more aggressive overclock this time around. Gigabyte's Windforce cooler also does an excellent job of keep our GeForce GTX 670 card running at a fairly low temperature.