System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Video Card, Power Supply, And Case

Video Card: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 670 GV-N670OC-2GD

We missed out on Nvidia's GeForce GTX 670 in our last System Builder Marathon because it was launched right after we ordered our components. Now that we can find them at retail, though, we're eager to spend $400 of our $1000 budget on this powerful piece of hardware.

Gigabyte's GV-N670OC-2GD earned our Recommended Buy award in Seven GeForce GTX 670 Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed as a result of its quiet operation and excellent performance. Silence is something we appreciate. So, if you are going to choose a GeForce GTX 670, why not pick the model with an effective aftermarket cooler?

Power Supply: Corsair CX600 V2

Again, we're picking Corsair’s CX600 for $70 instead of the more expensive TX650.

We do give up some of the PCIe power cables, but the CX600 is more than capable of handling our GeForce GTX 670.

PC Case: Rosewill Redbone

If we want the fastest components our budget allows, we have to skimp on parts that don't effect the benchmark results. That's where Rosewill’s Redbone comes into play. Boasting a dignified front panel with red highlights, we expect this attractive $40 budget-oriented enclosure to enable a smooth installation.