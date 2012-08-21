System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Video Card, Power Supply, And Case
Video Card: Gigabyte GeForce GTX 670 GV-N670OC-2GD
We missed out on Nvidia's GeForce GTX 670 in our last System Builder Marathon because it was launched right after we ordered our components. Now that we can find them at retail, though, we're eager to spend $400 of our $1000 budget on this powerful piece of hardware.
Read Customer Reviews of Gigabyte's GV-N670OC-2GD
Gigabyte's GV-N670OC-2GD earned our Recommended Buy award in Seven GeForce GTX 670 Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed as a result of its quiet operation and excellent performance. Silence is something we appreciate. So, if you are going to choose a GeForce GTX 670, why not pick the model with an effective aftermarket cooler?
Power Supply: Corsair CX600 V2
Read Customer Reviews of Corsair's CX600 V2
Again, we're picking Corsair’s CX600 for $70 instead of the more expensive TX650.
We do give up some of the PCIe power cables, but the CX600 is more than capable of handling our GeForce GTX 670.
PC Case: Rosewill Redbone
Read Customer Reviews of Rosewill's Redbone
If we want the fastest components our budget allows, we have to skimp on parts that don't effect the benchmark results. That's where Rosewill’s Redbone comes into play. Boasting a dignified front panel with red highlights, we expect this attractive $40 budget-oriented enclosure to enable a smooth installation.
And you're pairing an Ivy Bridge CPU with a P67 motherboard to save a few dollars?
Does anybody proofread these articles?
+1 for the p67 and not a maybe a B75 based mobo like:
or
Z77 based mobo for ~$95 shipped??
Just a though on the mobo situation....
Just want to mention : i dont see the use of including an optical drive in 2012. i cant remember the last time i used an optical drive. And with digital sales outselling physical discs, i dont see why it is included.
Its not about saving $15. Its about buying a part that you will be using less than a couple of times in an year.probably lesser.
Chris
I almost thought the motherboard had 3 pcie slots for only $100- that would have been a steal!