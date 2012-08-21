System Builder Marathon, August 2012: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Test System And Benchmarks

We expect the new build to punish our previous Core i5-2400-based effort, particularly when it's overclocked, thanks to its 1 GHz advantage. The previous system's result, overclocked, may be able to pace today's stock configuration. In GPU-bottlenecked games, performance should be pretty similar since the GeForce GTX 670 and Radeon HD 7970 are competitive. However, when the CPU gums up frame rates, our overclocked Ivy Bridge-based part should facilitate an easy win.

Current $1000 Enthusiast PC Test Settings Default Configuration Overclocked Motherboard ASRock Fatal1ty P67 Performance, LGA 1155, Intel P67 Express chipset Unchanged Processor Intel Core i5-3570K (Ivy Bridge), 3.4 GHz (3.8 GHz Turbo Boost), Quad-Core, 6 MB L3 Cache 4.6 GHz @ +0.1 V Memory Mushkin Enhanced Blackline 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 Dual-Channel Desktop Memory Kit, 1333 MT/s CAS 9-9-9-24-1T 1866 MT/s 9-9-9-24-1T @ 1.6 V Graphics Gigabyte GeForce GTX 670 GV-N670OC-2GD 2 GB GDDR5 @ 6008 MT/s, GPU @ 1058 MHz boost GDDR5 @ 6504 MT/s, GPU @ 1241 MHz boostPower @ 121%, +1 mV Hard Drive Seagate Barracuda 750 GB 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache SATA 6Gb/s Unchanged Optical Samsung SH-222BB/BEBE 22x DVD Burner Unchanged Case Rosewill Redbone Unchanged Power Corsair CX600 V2 600 W ATX12V, EPS12V, 80 PLUS-Certified Unchanged

June 2012 $1000 Enthusiast PC Test Settings Default Configuration Overclocked Motherboard Gigabyte GA-P67X-UD3-B3, LGA 1155, Intel P67 Express chipset Unchanged Processor Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge), 3.1 GHz (3.4 GHz Turbo Boost), Quad-Core, 6 MB L3 Cache 3.6 to 3.8 GHz @ +0.1 V Memory AMD Performance Edition 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) 240-Pin DDR3-1600 Kit Dual-Channel Desktop Memory Kit, CAS 8-9-8-24-1T Unchanged Graphics Sapphire Radeon HD 7970 OC 3 GB GDDR5 @ 5500 MT/s, GPU @ 1110 MHz GDDR5 @ 6500 MT/s, GPU @ 1243 MHz, Power @ +20% Hard Drive Seagate Barracuda 750 GB 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache SATA 6Gb/s Unchanged Optical LG GH22NS90B OEM DVD Burner Unchanged Case Logisys Optimus II Unchanged Power Corsair CX600 V2 600 W ATX12V, EPS12V, 80 PLUS-Certified Unchanged

And here's the list of benchmarks: