Build A Balanced AMD-Based Gaming PC On A Budget

We’re revisiting an age-old question with a modern twist: can you build a balanced gaming PC with a sub-$100 CPU and not be limited by graphics performance? When you pick the right parts, a capable machine is easily within reach for very little money.

Choosing An Appropriate Power Supply

PSU: Super Flower Golden Green HX 350 Watt

The merits of using an efficient power supply like the Super Flower Golden Green HX 350 W in an entry-level PC are easy to identify. We're saving money in a number of different places with this build, but this is probably the one place where you want to spend a little more.

Even our more gussied-up Red Devil configuration stays well under 300 W during testing, and we could add a Radeon R9 270 to this setup without breaking past its maximum output.

A PC like this probably won't be tasked with too many long gaming sessions, so it's more important to find a power supply capable of great performance at idle and under light desktop loads. That means consumption in the 80 W range, or even lower. And snagging an efficient PSU pays off big time down there.

The Super Flower Golden Green HX 350 W includes all of the cables needed for our build, cleanly sleeved and plenty long. It’s a typical single-rail PSU, which is more of an advantage than anything, since you don't have to worry about dividing that modest output amongst multiple rails. Because of this, we could theoretically draw 384 W at 12 V, which our build realistically doesn't require. Another advantage of going with an HX-line PSU is its five-year warranty.

The LLC DC/DC converter leaves a good impression, especially since, according to the manufacturer, it should have all major features except Over Temperature Protection (OTP). Short-circuit tests using all available output connectors reliably resulted in the Super Flower Golden Green HX 350 W shutting down.

Surprisingly, we were even able to run a Gigabyte Radeon R9 290 WindForce using an adapter, and it remained stable for prolonged periods of time. That card draws almost 216 W on its own in gaming loads, or just under 260 W under compute-heavy tasks.

Measuring the power consumption across all rails during our stress test yielded a respectable 382 W, with peaks of up to just under 500 W here and there.

Unfortunately, while this specific model is fairly easy to find over in Europe, it's less common in the U.S. We originally had about $65 budgeted for it in our fancier Red Devil configuration, so that was our target for something comparable on this side of the pond. If you can't find the Super Flower power supply, Seasonic has its SSR-360GP, which sells for $60 on Newegg, sports a slightly higher output rating, and is also 80 PLUS Gold-rated. Like the Golden Green 350 W, it's a single-rail design, and we're confident it'd be a solid alternative.

Price Update

As promised, we continue to update the pricing chart:

ComponentsBaseline BuildPriceRed DevilPrice
Graphics CardAMD Radeon R7 260X$120AMD Radeon R9 270Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti$150
CPUAMD Athlon X4 750K$80AMD Athlon X4 750K$80
MotherboardSocket FM2 or FM2+$45Mini-ITX Socket FM2+$85
RAM8 GB DDR3-1600 Kit$60Avexir 8 GB DDR3-1600 LED Kit$75
CPU CoolerBundled cooler (overclockable to 3.8 GHz)---Raijintek Themis with AM2 Adapter$40
Thermal PasteNot Necessary---Gelid GC-Extreme$10
Power Supply Unit (PSU)350 W, 80 PLUS Bronze$25Super Flower Golden Green 350 W 80 PLUS Gold$65
Total$330$505
75 Comments
  • esco_sid 29 May 2014 09:47
    It does not make sense to spend $80 on a case for a budget entry system why all the focus on eye candy at additional cost ? for the money you can get better hardware such as fx-6300 setup with better graphics card that's what i would be worried about while on a budget.
  • Memnarchon 29 May 2014 11:37
    The minimum version is a trully great budget build, while the Red Devil is more ITX luxury build. An SSD and $80 case on a gaming budget? ;p
  • Zeh 29 May 2014 11:43
    Nice article, but I guess it's really important for readers to understand that the extra stuff is completely optional and the main point is #415 gets you a very decent (if not Good) gaming PC.
    We have $315 spent on eye candy, SSD and a little bit more thermal headroom, which is 76% of the 'cheap' budget.

    Personally, I would only get the SSD. Maybe the MB with Wifi if I'm building something really small and would like to avoid cable clutter. Definately not gonna spend $50 on a bit more mhz, neither $55 on a case for cheap hardware,
  • sparkyman215 29 May 2014 12:38
    Error on page 4, paragraph 9: sticker -> stickler
  • ddpruitt 29 May 2014 12:54
    Now the trick is to benchmark both systems. Let's see if the "Bare Bones" build can keep up with the eye candy Red Devil build. I doubt there's a huge difference in performance, or perceptible noise levels. For a system that costs almost twice as much you might be able to be handle cost by going for functionality instead of looks. 240Gb SSD (or potentially more), better CPU or better GPU, though to each his own.

    For bonus points it would be nice to compare the budget build to a console in the same price range, but alas an Apples to Apples comparison isn't possible.
  • Onus 29 May 2014 13:00
    I really want to like articles like this. I lurk at the "budget" end of the spectrum myself, and some of the analysis on this one is really good, but I absolutely agree with Zeh; so much optional stuff was covered that it really distracted from what I expected to be the main point.
    I would have liked to have seen the bottom dollar build done first, followed by a discussion of what upgrades or enhancements might be substituted.
    Also, at least a few benchmarks are needed, if only to show that yes, this is a competent gamer, especially if "good" but less-than "UltraMaxOhWOW" settings are used.
  • vertexx 29 May 2014 13:01
    Nice article. This is definitely the way to present gaming system design, especially with graphics card selection based on CPU scaling. I really think the "Best Gaming CPU/GPUs for the $$" series could benefit from this approach. Instead of separating the CPU/GPU, you really want to look at the best combo's for the $$.

    I think you handled the "baseline" vs. "Red Devil" options well. The great thing about a budget build is not necessarily being a race to the bottom, but it's all about saving money so you can spend some on smart components that will add to the enjoyment of building and running the PC. With the case selection, that's a smart selection. Who wants to build a PC in a case that you're going to want to replace in 6 months? Perhaps you could have offered a cheaper alternative, but I like the choice to spend the extra $$ on the case.

    The only letdown I have is on memory scaling. There is a very long thread of debate in the Best CPUs for the $$ article about how strongly memory scaling impacts the 760K CPU because of its lack of L3 cache. The key seems to be that you also need to overclock NB freq. Because there are simply no reviews out there with a fully overclocked 760K platform, I was really hoping when I saw this article that the memory scaling would have been included.

    @Damric - if you're reading this article, perhaps you can chime in.

    Overall though, this is a great read! I can't wait to see a OC'd 760k vs. the upcoming OC'd Pentium in a budget shootout. If this is done, you really need to look at game selection and analyze games that optimize for more cores vs. the single-threaded performance in which the Pentium will excel.

  • Bill Reinhardt 29 May 2014 13:09
    Steam machine??
    Reply
  • Falcorion 29 May 2014 13:10
    On the GPU selection page at the top it should read "Finding the Right GPU" not "Finding the Right CPU".

    Also, is there a reason we completely dismissed the r7 265?

    In fact it seems like you looked over a LOT of good value choices for a budget system.

    Tom's Hardware selections for a lot of their tests lately have had weird hardware choices....
  • Falcorion 29 May 2014 13:21
    Also, I wanted to add that your builder installed the PSU the wrong way, the fan should be facing the vent on the bottom, not the metal plate below the motherboard.
