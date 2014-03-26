Trending

System Builder Marathon, Q1 2014: The $750 Gaming PC

CPU And Cooler

Processor: Intel Core i3-4130

Time and again, we've seen Intel's Core i3 processors prove themselves in most budget-oriented gaming builds. Although the fourth-gen Core i3-4130 cannot be overclocked, high per-clock performance and a respectable 3.4 GHz operating frequency make this chip a worthy foundation on which to build an affordable PC. Its pair of Hyper-Threaded cores is capable of scheduling four threads at a time, putting it out in front of Intel's dual-core Pentium processors in our favorite AAA titles.

CPU Cooler: Intel Retail Boxed Heat Sink & Fan

Once we drop under Core i5-class CPUs, Intel stops outfitting its bundled heat sinks with copper slugs. Instead, this familiar-looking cooler consists of a low-profile aluminum orb-style sink, a PWM-controlled fan, and a push-pin mounting bracket.

It's sufficient for what we need it to do, and even under full-load, the fan remains fairly quiet. Best of all, it doesn't pull funds away from my performance-oriented parts.

76 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 26 March 2014 07:14
    This is the everyday Joe sort of gaming PC... cheap and workable. Why not Core i5 quad-core?
  • hmp_goose 26 March 2014 07:46
    "The games we just added are unquestionably less processor-bound." This sounds like a major oversight, I fear …
  • ingtar33 26 March 2014 08:01
    nice build, and a good example of how even modern multi-threaded games are STILL at their heart primarily single or dual threaded games. We see this in BF4 most clearly, as the advantage of MOAR CORZ vanishes once you pass the 3rd core on the cpu... meaning a dual cored and hyperthreaded intel is still a viable gaming option; and though you can get an fx8320 for the same price as that i3, almost nothing truely makes use of 8 cores yet. I say yet, because the next gen game consoles will force games to become truly multithreaded in the future. Purhaps down the road the old piledriver chips will start to look like a great gaming value, but the situation today is still largely the same problem facing AMD 3 years ago... which is games simply don't really need MOAR CORZ. Not really anyway. I'm sure some people will have issues with using an i3, but really i think it was a fantastic read; and quite informative. Its important we keep things in perspective... and as things stand now you really don't need much more cpu power then a dual cored pentium or i3... or i guess quad core phenomII or piledriver fx.it all comes down to what you can afford to build around it.
  • lostgamer_03 26 March 2014 08:16
    The i3 was a bad choice, why not get an i5-3330 which is about the same in price and it offers 2 more fully enabled cores, which really would help in applications and the 'newer' games.The MOBO would also be cheaper as it is last gen.
  • de5_Roy 26 March 2014 08:34
    the psu was a smart choice for the case, imo. modular cabling prevented the usual clutter seen in cases like these. the resulted unusually clean look of the inside. 80+ gold efficiency is also welcome. i don't think clean cable management can be measured in charts, but it's an added bonus.
  • pauldh 26 March 2014 09:03
    That's what I thought too de5_Roy. Modular and 80 PLUS Gold was well worth spending an extra $15.
  • bemused_fred 26 March 2014 09:04
    When I first saw the parts list for this build, I expected myself to be in full agreement with you. I mean, can you imagine someone suggesting paring a GTX 680 with an I3? Ludicrous. They'd be laughed out the forums. However, looking at the benchmarks for the highest settings in 1920x1080 and 4800x900, I found there were 2 types of results

    1. Those where the I3 and the GTX 770 build beat, or were within a few FPS of the I5 and R9-280X build:
    Battlefield 3
    Battlefield 4
    Arma 3
    Far Cry 3
    2. Those where the I5 and R9-280X beat the I3 and GTX 770 build by a significant margin, but where all frame rates were well above 60FPS:
    F1 2012
    Grid 2
    Skyrim

    So, while overall performance percentage charts might put the I3 and GTX 770 behind the I5 and R9-280X behind in certain games, in a real-life setting, it seems that the I3 and GTX 770 is an equally good build. Which is really not what I was expecting.
    nalmost nothing truely makes use of 8 cores yet. I say yet, because the next gen game consoles will force games to become truly multithreaded in the future.

    Citations desperately needed. The XBOX 360 had 3 hyper-threaded CPUs and the PS3 had a 7-core cell CPU, but this didn't push PC games during this period beyond dual cores. Indeed, as late as January 2012, Tom's hardware was finding it impossible to recommend any Quad-core AMD processors over intel Dual-core processors and as late as December 2012, dual-core Intel pentiums were taking the low-end recommendations, as they were still better at gaming at this point than 4-core AMD processors. Indeed, it wasn't until February 2013 that they reversed this recommendation, so any assumption that consoles having more cores will result in P.C. games using more cores doesn't really stand up to scrutiny, I'm afraid.
  • pauldh 26 March 2014 09:14
    As explained on page 1, the whole idea here with this build was to spend less on the platform, more-than covering the premiums on graphics, RAM, and ODD vs. our last purchase.

    Sure we'd go i5 if priced the same. But the -3330 is $60 more @ $190, just like the -3470 used last quarter. The -3350P saves $10 off that. H61 doesn't save much, starting $5-10 below H81, and then we'd give up capitalizing on the i5's limited overclocking.
  • pauldh 26 March 2014 09:43
    @bemused_fred - Yes, exactly! Good post.

    I was surprised to see i3 didn't yield any meaningful drop in minimum fps, at all! In fact, minimums often appeared GPU-bound, and the new GTX 770 rig won out, especially OC'ed. System bound at 70+ fps and up full-time in Skyrim or F1 2012 is hardly a loss, but an extra 3-8 fps consistently down low in ARMA III and Far Cry 3 could come in handy.
  • redgarl 26 March 2014 09:59
    CPU choice is really overated with a single graphic card. The conclusion proves it. I would even stretch to go AMD to cut some money to fetch up two 750ti-760 GTX or 2 R7 graphic card.CF or SLI of two low tier graphic cards provide really good performances for a budget.
