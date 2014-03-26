System Builder Marathon, Q1 2014: The $750 Gaming PC

CPU And Cooler

Processor: Intel Core i3-4130

Time and again, we've seen Intel's Core i3 processors prove themselves in most budget-oriented gaming builds. Although the fourth-gen Core i3-4130 cannot be overclocked, high per-clock performance and a respectable 3.4 GHz operating frequency make this chip a worthy foundation on which to build an affordable PC. Its pair of Hyper-Threaded cores is capable of scheduling four threads at a time, putting it out in front of Intel's dual-core Pentium processors in our favorite AAA titles.

CPU Cooler: Intel Retail Boxed Heat Sink & Fan

Once we drop under Core i5-class CPUs, Intel stops outfitting its bundled heat sinks with copper slugs. Instead, this familiar-looking cooler consists of a low-profile aluminum orb-style sink, a PWM-controlled fan, and a push-pin mounting bracket.

It's sufficient for what we need it to do, and even under full-load, the fan remains fairly quiet. Best of all, it doesn't pull funds away from my performance-oriented parts.