Call Of Duty: Black Ops II Graphics Performance, Benchmarked

High-Detail Benchmark Results

Our high-detail preset enables 8x multi-sampling anti-aliasing, with every other image quality setting at its most demanding level. Moreover, we're starting at 1920x1080, which is a resolution that shouldn't be a problem for mid-range and high-end graphics hardware.

Unfortunately, AMD's Radeon HD 7770 is rendered unplayable, while the GeForce GTX 650 Ti is marginal, dipping down to a 27 FPS minimum. The rest of the cards easily chew through the highest detail settings this game offers.

Although the 1 GB Radeon HD 7850 makes it through 1920x1080, it really suffers at 2560x1600. The 2 GB Radeon HD 7870 and GeForce GTX 660 fare much better, but still can't achieve at least 30 FPS through the test run. It takes a GeForce GTX 660 Ti or Radeon HD 7950 Boost to get those numbers where we want them, while the Radeon HD 7970 and GeForce GTX 670 give us even more headroom.

When it comes to multi-card setups, two Radeon HD 7950s in CrossFire scale a bit better than a pair of GeForce GTX 660 Tis in SLI. This is somewhat surprising when you consider that this game tends to favor Nvidia's single-GPU cards over AMD's. Also, SLI doesn't work with the Call of Duty: Black Ops II-optimized 310.54 beta driver until you grab the 11/15/2012 SLI profile update.