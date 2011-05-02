Trending

CCFL Versus LED: Is There A Downside To Going Green?

With the display market quickly transitioning to LED backlighting, are we losing anything in the move away from CCFL? Sure, LED is supposed to be greener, with richer contrast and color...but is it? Before you jump to conclusions, check out our review.

Quality Tests: BenQ EW2420

Fresh from the cardboard, BenQ’s LED display shows settings of 100 brightness, only 50 contrast, and “normal” mode colors of R88/G92/B88. This had us running a bit warm at 7000K and a center luminance of 244.4 cd/m2 (0.1 cd/m2 minimum). We observed some separation in the color channel graph, with the red coming on a bit stronger than the others, but keep in mind that this is relative. It’s OK for the lines to diverge a bit so long as you get the desired results at the end.

Our calibrated results found the BenQ running with a 65 contrast, R86/G80/B78 color values, and an impressively low brightness of 40. This found us spot on at 6500K and a luminance of 120.5 cd/m2. Keep in mind that just by running through this calibration, we’re getting an image better tuned to what the eye wants and needs and we’re consuming at least 35% less power in the process.

Luminance stays fairly even across this LCD screen. Even the brightest corner (lower-right) is within reach of the 120 cd/m2 optimum. The 96.8 cd/m2 isn’t great, but it’s also not that bad, and the disparity wasn’t striking enough to be noticed with the naked eye in any of our tests.

BenQ does OK on our gamut test. You can see it excelling in the yellows and blues, but it falls off enough in the reds to end up with an overall volume of 879 349, landing it in the lower end of our group.

After the gamut results, the Delta-E numbers (1.86 average, 8.29 maximum) may come as no surprise. The monitor does well in grayscale representation, but that teal score (or whatever that color is—any color pros out there?) is through the roof. You may not notice this while watching a movie, but it could come back to bite you in editing work.

52 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 02 May 2011 11:11
    In the "Wrapping It Up" section, perhaps you meant "LED" instead of "LCD"?
    Reply
  • nevertell 02 May 2011 11:23
    How about doing this with IPS panels ? :>
    Reply
  • nforce4max 02 May 2011 11:46
    I am going to get such a monitor later this year. Imagine the leap from CRT to Led LCD.
    Reply
  • Ragnar-Kon 02 May 2011 11:47
    I personally can't wait until the OLEDs manufacturing process becomes cheaper. Having seen Sony's new OLED displays at this year's NAB in Vegas, I can say they are VERY VERY impressive.
    Reply
  • scook9 02 May 2011 12:04
    I know that I have been rocking a pair of Gateway FHD2400's for a few years now and love them as they meet all my needs and have never left me wanting
    Reply
  • g00b 02 May 2011 12:12
    Ummm ... LED? They are all LCD :).

    "Ultimately, we’d pick LCD for media consumption, but we’d pick CCFL for editing work where detail and accuracy are paramount. LCD is more fun to watch; CCFL is more reliable."
    Reply
  • 02 May 2011 12:17
    Please substitute "LCD" with "LED" everywhere in the conclusion section!
    Reply
  • theshonen8899 02 May 2011 12:20
    Basically the differences are very dramatic right? I'm gonna sound like a hippie for this but I'd definitely go for the greener option. Just being polite for our future generation is all.
    Reply
  • 02 May 2011 12:22
    what g00b said. At the end you start saying LCD instead of LED, might confuse some poor soul.
    Reply
  • wrxchris 02 May 2011 12:35
    May not be too relevant here considering that this article was based around image quality, but as a gamer, I'm still plenty satisfied with my trio of 25.5" Asus TN monitors. Yes, they bleed a bit of light around the edges and the colors may not be very accurate, but they handle fast moving images with no problems and only cost $750 for the set. And my favorite feature is the 16x10 aspect ratio, which is becoming quite hard to find these days; not sure why people are so willing to give up vertical screen space.
    Reply