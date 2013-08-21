Cooler Master's HAF XB: Give Your LAN Party Box Breathing Room

First Impressions And External 360° Picture Gallery

We have to give credit to Cooler Master for doing something different. Although fresh new ideas don't always work out, we'd really like to see more case vendors give critical thought to their internal layouts rather than just trying to turn heads with dressed-up exteriors. Cooler Master went all-in on this one, yielding the two-level cube/desktop configuration. Not only does this give enthusiasts the option to use this case as a stable test bench after removing the sides and top, but it also means you can stack several HAF XBs on top of each other. They won't even get scratched up, thanks to Cooler Master's durable finish and wide, soft rubber feet.

The HAF XB’s build quality is high throughout. This case is meant as a workhorse. It’s stable, everything sits securely in place, and nothing rattles. Even the PCI slot covers are solid, and not just thin sheets. That might not say much on its own; however, small details like that often say a lot about the workmanship that went into designing a chassis. Another strong point is the front cover's secure fit. You're able to detach it for maintenance. But when it's snapped in place, the tolerances are nice and tight. The sides and top are also easy to slide off and remove.