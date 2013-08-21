Cooler Master's HAF XB: Give Your LAN Party Box Breathing Room

First Impressions And External 360° Picture Gallery
We have to give credit to Cooler Master for doing something different. Although fresh new ideas don't always work out, we'd really like to see more case vendors give critical thought to their internal layouts rather than just trying to turn heads with dressed-up exteriors. Cooler Master went all-in on this one, yielding the two-level cube/desktop configuration. Not only does this give enthusiasts the option to use this case as a stable test bench after removing the sides and top, but it also means you can stack several HAF XBs on top of each other. They won't even get scratched up, thanks to Cooler Master's durable finish and wide, soft rubber feet.
The HAF XB’s build quality is high throughout. This case is meant as a workhorse. It’s stable, everything sits securely in place, and nothing rattles. Even the PCI slot covers are solid, and not just thin sheets. That might not say much on its own; however, small details like that often say a lot about the workmanship that went into designing a chassis. Another strong point is the front cover's secure fit. You're able to detach it for maintenance. But when it's snapped in place, the tolerances are nice and tight. The sides and top are also easy to slide off and remove.
Initially I wanted to go for an expensive 250$ case so my crossfire configuration could fit and have enough ventilation, but then I saw this thing for 125$, bought it and we have been happy ever since.
PROTIP - buy the quietest 120 and 140mm fans you can find or get a fan controller. If you keep the stock frontal fans, you're gonna have a noisy time.
For a lanparty, yes, the prodigy es better because it's smaller. As a high-end PC enclosure / testbench - HAF XB is way better. My sister used to keep a pair of GTX 480s in SLi in her HAF XB - it's one of the few cases with good enough ventilation for such hot hardware.
Given your experience with this case (and any previous case testing), do you think the HAF XB would cool well with better fans? You wouldn't happen to have the time and a couple of decent Noctua or Thermaltake (the models with the fluid bearing) to test with, would you?
Also, any thoughts on the stock fans rated CFM vs. actual amount of heat dispersed and any impressions with them? My experience with Coolermaster's case fans has been unfavorable over the years.
For the guy who suggested the Bitfenix Prodigy as an alternative to this: what are you, crazy? That thing is a mini-ITX case. It could never pull the duty of this case. It's worthless to any of my needs. Go play with your toys and leave the big boys to talk here.