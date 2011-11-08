How To: Properly Plan And Pick Parts For An Air-Cooled PC, Part 1

Airflow: Measurements And Comparisons
Of course, we wanted to quantify the claims made in the preceding pages using a number of different installation scenarios. We used an Antec Lanboy Air from one of our earlier case round-ups, making its mesh sides air-tight by covering them with cardboard. The Lanboy Air allows for both top and bottom power supply mounting. The results speak for themselves:
Looking at the exhaust air temperature from the power supply, we see the greatest advantage when it's mounted on the bottom of our test enclosure.
Here we see that systems cooled by downward-facing blowers really benefit from side ventilation.
If you plan ahead of time, you can make a super quiet and cool running system. It's easier to build a cool and quiet system from the start than retroactively go back and try to make a noisy (and/or hot) system quiet with great temps.
I'll be waiting for article 2.
All kidding aside...curious though, the test setup is on AMD CPUs. What about Intel CPUs? I would assume many of the concepts are similar.
Would be better if there's some tips on dust management.
PSU's don't pull that much air, normally. So unless your Unit kicks it's fan speed way up there then don't royy abotu it and do as suggested. If it doesn't work then you can always just flip it back to where it was.