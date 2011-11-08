How To: Properly Plan And Pick Parts For An Air-Cooled PC, Part 1

Airflow: Measurements And Comparisons

Of course, we wanted to quantify the claims made in the preceding pages using a number of different installation scenarios. We used an Antec Lanboy Air from one of our earlier case round-ups, making its mesh sides air-tight by covering them with cardboard. The Lanboy Air allows for both top and bottom power supply mounting. The results speak for themselves:

Looking at the exhaust air temperature from the power supply, we see the greatest advantage when it's mounted on the bottom of our test enclosure.

Here we see that systems cooled by downward-facing blowers really benefit from side ventilation.