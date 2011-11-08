How To: Properly Plan And Pick Parts For An Air-Cooled PC, Part 1

Our Test System
Basic Idea and Test Setup
To compare results as comprehensively as possible, and on an equal basis, we resurrected an older test platform that admirably simulates CPU power dissipation between 90 and 140 W.
Test System:
|CPU
|AMD Athlon 64 FX-62 (Windsor)2.8 GHz, Dual-Core, 2 x 1 MB L2 Cache, Socket AM2, 125 W TDP
|@ 2.2 GHz, 89 W TDP@ 2.8 GHz, 125 W TDP@ 3.0 GHz, 140 W TDP
|Motherboard
|MSI K9A2 Platinum, 790FX Chipset, Socket AM2/AM2+
|RAM
|2 x 2 GB DDR2-800
|Cooler 1
|Original AMD Boxed Cooler for Athlon 64 FX-62
|Cooler 2
|Xigmatek Aegir High-Performance Tower Cooler with 12 cm Fan
Using Xigmatek's Aegir, we tested the various power levels and cooling results for each installation option. The cooler is large enough to cool even the 140 W of an old overloaded FX processor. Although installation proves more challenging that the smaller, louder boxed cooler provided by AMD, most folks only need to do this once, making the effort invested worthwhile. We took our measurements in an environment kept at a constant 22°C via climate control.
|Xigmatek Aegir
Measurements (total) 130 x 95 x 159 mm (L x H x W)Weight670 g without fan MaterialCopper/AluminiumHeat PipesSix total (2 x 8 mm, 4 x 6 mm)TechnologyDual-Layer Heatpipe-Direct-Touch (D.L.H.D.T.), Four heat pipes with direct contact to CPUFan120 x 120 x 25 mmBearingLong-Life BearingSpeed Range1100-2200 RPMAirflowmax. 89.45 CFM (150 m³/h)Noise Levelmax. 20 dB(A)ColorTransparent black, 4 x white LEDConnection4-pin PWMSocket Compatibility Socket 764/939/940/AM2/AM3, LGA 775/1156/1366
We conducted most of the tests with this high-performance cooler because tower-coolers are currently the most popular built-in coolers. There’s an extra chapter on so-called down blowers.
If you plan ahead of time, you can make a super quiet and cool running system. It's easier to build a cool and quiet system from the start than retroactively go back and try to make a noisy (and/or hot) system quiet with great temps.
I'll be waiting for article 2.
All kidding aside...curious though, the test setup is on AMD CPUs. What about Intel CPUs? I would assume many of the concepts are similar.
Would be better if there's some tips on dust management.
PSU's don't pull that much air, normally. So unless your Unit kicks it's fan speed way up there then don't royy abotu it and do as suggested. If it doesn't work then you can always just flip it back to where it was.