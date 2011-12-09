Intel Core i7-3930K And Core i7-3820: Sandy Bridge-E, Cheaper

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3
From the bottom of our platforms to top, there is a measurable delta in DiRT 3 at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, particularly when AA is disabled.
The overclocked Core i7-3820 is missing because it wasn’t able to consistently complete runs in DiRT 3, despite our aggressive settings. Dropping the multiplier with a 125 MHz BCLK made the issues worse, and the only way to run completely stably was to settle on a 100 MHz BCLK and accept the -3820’s maximum ratio of 43x with all cores active.
FX-8150 benchmark with no AA says "68.8" FPS. I think it's more like "48.8".
If by "noticeable" you mean "perceivable to mere mortals", then no.
If you can in fact notice the difference between 105 vs 110 FPS, then you are a god, and you deserve only the best.
Intel did an awesome job with the SBE line - despite the fact that we're missing some wanted/promised features (native support for USB and PCI-Express 3.0. I'm waiting out for the PCI 3.0 cards before I upgrade my graphics... curious if the Asus P9X79 Pro will hold it's promises.
Thanks Chris for reviewing this processor. I felt like I went out on a limb getting this processor over the Extreme, but the $600 was well worth it.
Glad you're enjoying. You do, actually get PCIe 3.0 support, but no USB 3.0, unfortunately.
Dacatak,
Yup, typo--fixing now!
Indeed, fixed! At 3.6 V, we'd have dead Sandy. :)