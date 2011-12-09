Intel Core i7-3930K And Core i7-3820: Sandy Bridge-E, Cheaper

Benchmark Results: Sandra 2011
In a measure of pure arithmetic alacrity, the overclocked Core i7-3930K once again dominates. Two other hexa-core Sandy Bridge-E configurations follow before the overclocked quad-core -3820 is allowed to surface, just ahead of Core i7-990X. The stock version of the same chip comes after that, besting Intel’s Core i7-2600K.
Strange that the overclocked Core i7-3820 leads this test, right?
Not really. In my Sandy Bridge-E review, we figured out that the AES256 throughput of Intel’s AES-NI-equipped CPUs is tied directly to memory bandwidth. With only four cores mated to a quad-channel DDR3-1600 subsystem, the -3820 rises right to the top of our Cryptography results.
Of course, overall, the six-core models are more powerful, which is why you see them turn in better SHA256 hashing numbers. The big jump in memory bandwidth is also responsible for the big jump in AES256 bandwidth moving from Sandy Bridge to Sandy Bridge-E.
FX-8150 benchmark with no AA says "68.8" FPS. I think it's more like "48.8".
If by "noticeable" you mean "perceivable to mere mortals", then no.
If you can in fact notice the difference between 105 vs 110 FPS, then you are a god, and you deserve only the best.
Intel did an awesome job with the SBE line - despite the fact that we're missing some wanted/promised features (native support for USB and PCI-Express 3.0. I'm waiting out for the PCI 3.0 cards before I upgrade my graphics... curious if the Asus P9X79 Pro will hold it's promises.
Thanks Chris for reviewing this processor. I felt like I went out on a limb getting this processor over the Extreme, but the $600 was well worth it.
Glad you're enjoying. You do, actually get PCIe 3.0 support, but no USB 3.0, unfortunately.
Yup, typo--fixing now!
Indeed, fixed! At 3.6 V, we'd have dead Sandy. :)