Intel Core i7-3930K And Core i7-3820: Sandy Bridge-E, Cheaper

Benchmark Results: Productivity

This finishing order is starting to look repetitive, isn’t it? The overclocked Core i7-3930K clinches a commanding finish, but because ABBYY’s FineReader 10 is well parallelized, the other two six-core Sandy Bridge-E-based setups snag second and third place ahead of Intel’s Core i7-3820 overclocked to 4.625 GHz.

In a single-threaded test, architecture and clock rate rule. The 4.625 GHz chip takes first, followed by the 4.5 GHz contender. The rest of the field drops in behind (led by the quad-core Core i7-3820, almost humorously enough).

Corel recently launched a newer version of WinZip, and we’re working on automating it. In the meantime, WinZip 14 demonstrates the same single-threaded behavior we’ve seen so many times before. The line-up is quite similar to what we just saw in our Lame conversion.

WinRAR is a different sort of compression app. And while it definitely uses more than one thread, the quad-core Sandy Bridge-E chip still holds onto first place, followed by the 4.5 GHz Core i7-3930K.

The more thoroughly parallelized 7-Zip rewards Intel’s six-core processors with top finishes. The only deviation is the overclocked quad-core model, which uses its searing clock rate to secure a second-place berth.

This seemingly single-threaded metric leaves us with what we can now say is a pattern. Sandy Bridge is the favored architecture, and enthusiasts able to get it running over 4 GHz stand to realize impressive performance.

Overclocking trumps all in this compile workload. The other six-core chips end up landing pretty close to each other, as Intel’s Core i7-3820 trails the Gulftown-based Core i7-990X at its stock settings.