The Core i7-4770K Review: Haswell Is Faster; Desktop Enthusiasts Yawn

Results: Content Creation

We run a couple of different 3ds Max-based tests using this year’s and last year’s versions of the software. The outcome is pretty consistent from one to the other, though. Clearly-visualized utilization of all available physical and logical cores maps over to a result chart that rewards the CPUs armed with the most parallelized architectures. Core i7-3930K takes first place, with -4770K not far behind. The quad-module/octa-core FX-8350 takes third when we sort by 3ds Max 2013. However, it essentially ties Core i7-3770K. When you consider that’s a $330 Intel chip against a $200 AMD CPU, the Piledriver-based offering looks pretty good.

Our Blender workload favors Intel’s Core i7-3930K by more than 30 seconds compared to the second-place -4770K. Quad-core Ivy Bridge and Sandy Bridge processors file in behind, with AMD’s FX-8350 trailing closely.

Based on Maxon’s Cinema 4D software, our scripted Cinebench test measures single- and multi-core processor performance. We’re simply not concerned with OpenGL-based graphics frame rates in this piece.

Haswell turns in the fastest single-core time slip, just as we expected. Ivy Bridge is just behind, and both processors based on Intel’s Sandy Bridge architecture nearly tie. FX-8350 and A10-5800K are based on AMD’s Piledriver architecture, explaining why they’re so close, too.

Once we crank up the threading, Intel’s hexa-core Core i7-3930K screams into the lead, trailed by the Haswell-based -4770K and the Ivy Bridge-based -3770K. Core i7-2700K and FX-8350 nearly tie yet again.