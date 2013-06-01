The Core i7-4770K Review: Haswell Is Faster; Desktop Enthusiasts Yawn

Results: Productivity

Three generations of Intel CPUS are separated by roughly 10 percentage points, with AMD’s FX-8350 tying the Core i7-2700K at the slower end of that range. Given its ability to scale across at least 12 threads, FineReader puts Intel’s Core i7-3930K in first place.

In sharp contrast, printing a PowerPoint presentation to PDF only involves a single thread. So, the CPU with the highest clock rate and best IPC wins. That processor is Intel’s new Core i7-4770K, which outperforms the Core i7-3770K that, in turn, out-maneuvers the Core i7-2700K.

This is where AMD’s Piledriver architecture especially feels pain. Despite throttling up under the effects of Turbo Core technology, the FX-8350 and A10-5800K fall quite a bit behind.

Prior compile projects wrapped up a lot faster. So, you asked us for something more demanding. This Google Chrome workload is well-threaded, which is why the Core i7-3930K places first. Intel’s new Core i7-4770K isn’t far behind, though. Meanwhile, Core i7-3770K and -2700K maintain a sizeable advantage over AMD’s quad-module FX-8350.

Fritz isn’t really a productivity app (unless you consider playing chess productive), but we’re putting it here anyway. The results from each processor are reflected in kilonodes per second. A node is a position on the chessboard. So, in the case of Core i7-4770K, Fritz evaluates more than 14,000 thousand nodes per second, or 14+ million. If you give the engine enough time to “think”, you’re going to get a pretty competitive computer opponent. Hope you brought your A-game.