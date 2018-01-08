Corsair AX1600i PSU Review

Trending

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC): The ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the operation of other close-by devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI): This represents the electromagnetic energy a device emits, which can cause problems in other close-by devices if it is too high.

Electromagnetic Immunity (EMS): Tolerance to electromagnetic emissions.

Equipment & Standards

To properly measure the EMI that a device emits, you need special equipment defined by the CISPR 16-1-1 specification. To learn more about our EMI testing equipment, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

In order to minimize EMI noise, some standards have been established. The corresponding standards for Information Technology products are CISPR 22 and its derivative EN 55022. In the EU, every product featuring the "CE" marking has to comply with EN 55022. Both CISPR 22 and EN 55022 divide devices into two classes, A and B. B-class equipment is for domestic environments, so its allowed EMI emissions are significantly lower than for A-class devices.

CISPR / EN55022 Limits
CISRP 22/ EN 55022 Class A Conducted EMI Limit
Frequency of Emission (MHz)Conducted Limit (dBuV)
Quasi-peakAverage
0.15 - 0.507966
0.50 - 30.07360
CISPR 22/ EN 55022 Class B Conducted EMI Limit
Frequency of Emission (MHz)Conducted Limit (dBuV)
Quasi-peakAverage
0.15 - 0.5066 - 5656 - 46
0.50 - 5.005646
5.00 - 30.006050

EMI Results - Average Detector

We observe increased EMI up to 1 MHz, with some of the spurs going over the limits.

EMI Results - Peak Detector

There are lots of spurs during this test, too. However, none of them exceed the limits.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 08 January 2018 18:39
    Excellent review , thanks!
  • wklerken 08 January 2018 18:50
    Excellent review. But I cannot view the video's, what format do you use?
  • Quaddro 08 January 2018 19:02
    all of we need is 500w class digital titanium++ psu with this advance technology..
    Well, pc is much more efficient right now..

    I wonder how many people will use it anyway...
  • Aris_Mp 08 January 2018 19:12
    Videos working fine here.

    PCs are more efficient, however graphics cards once pushed are not and many users tend to overclock their GPUs. Moreover, those units are intended for multi-GPU systems.
  • tom10167 09 January 2018 04:18
    niceeee
  • SoerenHedemand 09 January 2018 11:22
    Do you do you fan and noise measurements with 110V or 220V? That should make a difference in this case at least.
  • Aris_Mp 09 January 2018 11:38
    20574970 said:
    Do you do you fan and noise measurements with 110V or 220V? That should make a difference in this case at least.

    115V but I also take noise measurements with 230V because of Cybenetics.

    115V: 23.25 dB(A)
    230V: 23.29 dB(A)
  • SoerenHedemand 09 January 2018 11:53
    Specifically at what point does it change from passive to active cooling using either 110V or 220V?
  • Aris_Mp 09 January 2018 11:55
    please check the CL noise graph of the review.
  • ptlin.ece90g 15 January 2018 06:17
    Primary DSC should be NXP Freescale MC56F8236
    Secondary DSC is Texas Instruments UCD3138064A
