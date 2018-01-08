Corsair AX1600i PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Check out that large red area where efficiency is over 94%. We don't remember ever seeing another PSU achieving over 94% efficiency with 115V input under so many load combinations.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Our measured temperatures are generally low thanks to the AX1600i's high efficiency. The only heat sinks that exceed 60°C belong to the PFC converter; they host the silicon and GaN FETs. Even the bulk caps remain relatively cool, despite their lack of active cooling during these tests.

