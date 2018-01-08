Corsair AX1600i PSU Review

Trending

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Check out that large red area where efficiency is over 94%. We don't remember ever seeing another PSU achieving over 94% efficiency with 115V input under so many load combinations.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Our measured temperatures are generally low thanks to the AX1600i's high efficiency. The only heat sinks that exceed 60°C belong to the PFC converter; they host the silicon and GaN FETs. Even the bulk caps remain relatively cool, despite their lack of active cooling during these tests.

  • Dark Lord of Tech 08 January 2018 18:39
    Excellent review , thanks!
  • wklerken 08 January 2018 18:50
    Excellent review. But I cannot view the video's, what format do you use?
  • Quaddro 08 January 2018 19:02
    all of we need is 500w class digital titanium++ psu with this advance technology..
    Well, pc is much more efficient right now..

    I wonder how many people will use it anyway...
  • Aris_Mp 08 January 2018 19:12
    Videos working fine here.

    PCs are more efficient, however graphics cards once pushed are not and many users tend to overclock their GPUs. Moreover, those units are intended for multi-GPU systems.
  • tom10167 09 January 2018 04:18
    niceeee
  • SoerenHedemand 09 January 2018 11:22
    Do you do you fan and noise measurements with 110V or 220V? That should make a difference in this case at least.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 09 January 2018 11:38
    20574970 said:
    Do you do you fan and noise measurements with 110V or 220V? That should make a difference in this case at least.

    115V but I also take noise measurements with 230V because of Cybenetics.

    115V: 23.25 dB(A)
    230V: 23.29 dB(A)
  • SoerenHedemand 09 January 2018 11:53
    Specifically at what point does it change from passive to active cooling using either 110V or 220V?
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 09 January 2018 11:55
    please check the CL noise graph of the review.
  • ptlin.ece90g 15 January 2018 06:17
    Primary DSC should be NXP Freescale MC56F8236
    Secondary DSC is Texas Instruments UCD3138064A
