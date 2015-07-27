Corsair RM750i Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar And Noise Ratings
Performance Rating
The following chart shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
The RM750i unit achieved almost the same overall performance score with its direct competitor, the EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G2, which also features 80 Plus Gold efficiency along with a fully modular cabling design, but it isn't as silent as the Corsair offering. The Seasonic Snow Silent-750, which clearly takes the lead, belongs to a higher-end category and costs significantly more.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
The increased price didn't allow for a higher performance-per-dollar score, so the RM750i scored pretty low in this chart.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 degrees C (82 to 86 F).
The RM750i managed to surpass even the excellent performance of the RM750 in this section and currently is the most silent 750 W unit we have ever tested. As you can see, the difference from the EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G2 is huge, so users wanting high performance and silent operation should choose either the RM750i or the older RM750 model.
Thanks for the thorough review.
The RM750i does beat the G2 750 at $10 more, which is a good trade for a mpore quite operation, and is $20 cheaper than the Snow Silent 750, but how does it compare to the $10 more expensive P2 750?
Since the gold rated RM750i and the platinum P2 750 are $10 apart, excluding the rebate, and as Jonny (The Jonny??) said, a few %s of efficiency isn't as important to me as something as tangible as emitting noise.
Cwt may be improving but it's not ss quality. Hard to face the two off when they're so close in price or the seasonic is cheaper. I fail to see how it's a better option than the competition. A better option than their own lineup maybe, but that's not saying a ton.
I suppose it's true it comes with corsair link, though with psu's already this quiet not sure the need is there to control the fan beyond active variable control built in and silent mode at low draw. I've never needed to monitor my psu temp or control the fan speed even on a plain old active fan design. Comes off as a bit gimmicky to try and create added value. Don't get me wrong, this would be nice on an otherwise loud psu with no fan control and no silent operation mode at all but in the face of being quiet and having variable/silent fan operation it's a little redundant.
Idk, like I said it's nice to see they're trying to improve quality in some areas but they don't even come in under the competition. As of right now they're more expensive than the competition. Personally I'll stick with seasonic.
How do you know? ;-)
You can also monitor voltages and load and calculate efficiency. So it does a lot more than what you're stating.