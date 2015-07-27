Corsair RM750i Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar And Noise Ratings

Performance Rating

The following chart shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The RM750i unit achieved almost the same overall performance score with its direct competitor, the EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G2, which also features 80 Plus Gold efficiency along with a fully modular cabling design, but it isn't as silent as the Corsair offering. The Seasonic Snow Silent-750, which clearly takes the lead, belongs to a higher-end category and costs significantly more.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

The increased price didn't allow for a higher performance-per-dollar score, so the RM750i scored pretty low in this chart.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 degrees C (82 to 86 F).

The RM750i managed to surpass even the excellent performance of the RM750 in this section and currently is the most silent 750 W unit we have ever tested. As you can see, the difference from the EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G2 is huge, so users wanting high performance and silent operation should choose either the RM750i or the older RM750 model.