Corsair RM750x PSU Review: Improving On A Classic

Corsair RM750x V2 deals Corsair CP-9020187-UK 750 W... Amazon Prime £139.99 View

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

It would have been nice to see an area of the chart with greater-than 92% efficiency. Nonetheless, the 90-92% region is large enough.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The DC-DC converters got quite hot when we applied 10A to each of the minor rails. That's why the PSU's fan started spinning once we pushed those converters.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content