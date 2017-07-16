Cougar Panzer Max Big-Tower ATX Case Review

Installation & Configuration
The Panzer Max installation kit includes two 3-fan splitter cables, eight motherboard standoff screws, a large number of drive and fan screws, power supply screws, additional standoffs, rubber washers, a screw-on headphone bracket with screws, cable ties, rubber grommets to replace the knock-out plugs in the back of the case, and a slot cover to replace the one that’s not installed. The installation kit does not include an extra thumb screw to match those holding the other slot covers.
A SATA-style power input is wired through the fan controller to three 3-pin outputs. Adding the two fan power splitters allows the fan controller to address up to seven total fans.
The Panzer Max, which supports cards up to 12.3” long (16” with the air guide removed), holds our standard ATX configuration with much room to spare.
The Panzer Max certainly looks the part of a gaming case, even going as far as to accurately reproduce the look of the uncoated carbon fiber used to reduce weight in some of today’s top supercars. I’m not sure how that coincides with the Jerry Can shape, but such small aesthetic judgements are best left to the buyer.
We’re using our overclocked Core i7-5930K test platform to compare the Panzer Max to similarly-sized eight-slot cases, namely the Corsair 760T and Riotoro CR1280. The two competing cases have lighting, as well as the extra standoffs needed to claim true EATX (13”-deep) motherboard support, in addition to all those oversized-ATX gaming boards so often called EATX. Methods and settings have been retained for two years to allow you to compare the results from other case reviews to those included in the charts.
Comparison Products
Test Configuration
|Drivers & Settings
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.4.2.1019
|CPU
|4.2GHz (42x 100MHz) @ 1.2V Core
|Motherboard
|Firmware 17.8 (02/10/2015)
|RAM
|XMP CAS 16 Defaults (1.2V)
|Graphics
|Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests | Nvidia GeForce 347.52
