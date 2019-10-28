What Is a CPU Socket? A Basic Definition

(Image credit: Mastermilmar/Shutterstock)

A PC’s socket is made up of a series of pins and connects a CPU’s processor to the PC’s motherboard. If a CPU is connected via a CPU socket, it is not soldered and can be replaced. These are more common on desktops than they are on laptops.

Not all types of CPUs are compatible with all types of sockets. Intel has different socket types for its mainstream CPUs versus its high-end desktop (HEDT) ones, as does AMD.

Current-Generation CPU Sockets

Socket Enthusiast/Mainstream PCs HEDT Intel LGA 1151 LGA 2066 AMD AM4 TR4

