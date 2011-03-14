Triple-GPU Scaling: AMD CrossFire Vs. Nvidia SLI

Test Settings

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge) LGA 1155: 3.40-3.80 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache Overclocked to 4.00 GHz at 1.25 V Motherboard Asus P8P67 WS Revolution: LGA 1155, BIOS 1007 (01/24/2011) Intel P67 Express, Nvidia NF200 PCIe Bridge (2 x PCIe 2.0 x16) RAM Kingston KHX2133C9D3T1K2/4GX: 2 x 2 GB, DDR3-2133 at DDR3-1600 CAS 7-7-7-21, 1.60 V Hard Drive Western Digital WD1002FBYS: 1 TB, 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 32 MB cache GeForce Graphics Asus ENGTX570/2DI/1280MD5: 742 MHz GF110 GPU, 1280 MB GDDR5-3800 Radeon Graphics XFX HD-695A-CNFC: 800 MHz Cayman GPU, 2 GB GDDR5-5000 Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power OCZ-Z1000M: 1000 W Modular, ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit GeForce Graphics GeForce/Ion 266.58 Radeon Graphics AMD Catalyst 11.1 Chipset Intel INF 9.2.0.1019

CPU “bottlenecks” are always a problem at medium (and lower) resolutions. Today’s tests start at medium resolutions, so we clocked Intel’s Core i7-2600K to 4.0 GHz in an effort to minimize that issue.

The Achilles-heel of Intel’s fastest processor is a platform that supports only sixteen PCIe 2.0 lanes directly from the processor to the graphics card. Asus solves that solution by incorporating Nvidia’s 32-lane NF200 bridge, thereby repeating the same information at full bandwidth to two cards simultaneously. Triple-GPU mode operates in an x8/x8/x16 configuration, as it would with most X58 motherboards.

Power might be the price for performance, but we wanted to see if it also scaled with performance as GPU numbers increased. OCZ’s 80 PLUS Gold-rated Z1000M provides that clean power while adding only around 11% overhead at our watt meter.