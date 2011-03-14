Triple-GPU Scaling: AMD CrossFire Vs. Nvidia SLI

Benchmark Results: F1 2010
F1 2010 shows the kind of results that will thrill some AMD fanatics. While the single Radeon HD 6950 incurs a significant loss at 1680x1050, better scaling allows CrossFire to beat SLI when two cards are employed. Three-way is useless for both technologies at this medium resolution.
The world looks a whole lot brighter for CrossFireX fans at 2560x1600 and 4x AA, where AMD shreds Nvidia.
Here's another article on the 68xx series in Xfire
http://www.xbitlabs.com/articles/video/display/radeon-hd6870-hd6850-crossfirex.html#sect0
Xfire scaling was found to be 100% on 10 or the 19 games they tested, and remaining very high on the others. Nvidia and ATi seems to trade blows at different games tested, but it is evident that Ati has stepped up their Xfire drivers int he 6xxx series.