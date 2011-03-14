Triple-GPU Scaling: AMD CrossFire Vs. Nvidia SLI

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2
Our benchmarks were arranged alphabetically, yet continuous gains by AMD make it look as though we were intentionally trying to build up to the grand finale. Just Cause 2 is yet another game where the Radeon HD 6950’s single-card loss turns into a substantial dual-card win, and we see the beginnings of something beautiful in three-way CrossFireX as well.
Alright Radeon HD 6950s; now you’re just showing off.
Mediocre three-way scaling by Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 570 is put to bed by supreme scaling in AMD’s three-way solution. Results like this make us want to go further, but doing so would require this editor to borrow some extra monitors for Eyefinity.
Here's another article on the 68xx series in Xfire
http://www.xbitlabs.com/articles/video/display/radeon-hd6870-hd6850-crossfirex.html#sect0
Xfire scaling was found to be 100% on 10 or the 19 games they tested, and remaining very high on the others. Nvidia and ATi seems to trade blows at different games tested, but it is evident that Ati has stepped up their Xfire drivers int he 6xxx series.