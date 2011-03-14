Triple-GPU Scaling: AMD CrossFire Vs. Nvidia SLI

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2

Our benchmarks were arranged alphabetically, yet continuous gains by AMD make it look as though we were intentionally trying to build up to the grand finale. Just Cause 2 is yet another game where the Radeon HD 6950’s single-card loss turns into a substantial dual-card win, and we see the beginnings of something beautiful in three-way CrossFireX as well.

Alright Radeon HD 6950s; now you’re just showing off.

Mediocre three-way scaling by Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 570 is put to bed by supreme scaling in AMD’s three-way solution. Results like this make us want to go further, but doing so would require this editor to borrow some extra monitors for Eyefinity.