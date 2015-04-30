Crucial MX200 1TB SSD Review

Pricing And Accessories

The 250GB MX200 sells for less than $110 at the time of writing. Crucial's 500GB is available just under $200, while the 1TB implementation is offered at under $430. The 1TB BX100 we recently reviewed currently sells for $375, so there's a fairly wide gap between Crucial's hard drive replacement BX family and the high-end MX200. Crucial didn't release a 1TB-class MX100.

When Crucial announced the BX100 and MX200 SSDs at CES 2015, it also released its first software toolbox. Storage Executive lets you update your SSD's firmware, monitor SMART, secure erase the drive and even reset the PSID.

Crucial also includes Acronis' cloning software with its 2.5" MX200s. Customers receive an installation key in the box and can download the utility from crucial.com. You also get a 7 to 9.5mm adapter in the retail box, should you need it.