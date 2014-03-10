CryoVenom R9 290 Review: Water Cooling With A Warranty

Test Hardware And Benchmark Settings

Graphics guru Chris Angelini strongly recommended an upgrade from AMD’s fleshed-out Catalyst 13.12 graphics drivers used in PowerColor LCS AXR9 290X: Water Makes Hawaii Comfortable to a beta version of Catalyst 14.1. A few benchmarks revealed why, as the new driver boosted the performance of the lower-model R9 290 beyond the previous 290X results.

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-4770K (Haswell): 3.5 to 3.9 GHz, 8 MB shared L3 cache, LGA 1150 Overclocked to 4.5 GHz, 1.25 V at 100 MHz BCLK Motherboard Asus Z87 Pro: Intel Z87 Express, UEFI 1707 (12/13/2013) Reference Graphics Sapphire R9 290 (100362SR): 947 MHz GPU, 4 GB GDDR5-5000 RAM Mushkin Redline Ridgeback 997121R 16 GB Dual-Channel Kit 2 x 8 GB XMP-2133 CAS 9-11-11-28, 1.65 V Hard Drive Samsung 840 Pro MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD CPU Cooling Thermalright MUX-120 w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste Case Nanoxia Deep Silence 1 Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold System Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 14.1 beta 1.6

Main system components are carried over from the LCS AXR9 290X review, except for the part that matters most: a retail-purchased Sapphire Radeon R9 290 (with reference cooling) replaces the air-cooled R9 290X in this comparison of VisionTek’s CryoVenom R9 290.

Because AMD’s driver attempts to keep fan speed under 60% and underclocks the GPU when its temperature climbs to 94° Celsius, air-cooled cards are highly impacted by ambient temperature. Unfortunately, it's still super cold here, and I'm unable to keep my lab above 19 °C, which means that the air-cooled card in this comparison will consistently perform better than it would in a more typical 21 to 24 °C gaming room.