Crysis 2 Goes Direct X 11: The Ultra Upgrade, Benchmarked

Test System And Benchmarks
We won’t be using the canned benchmark included in Crysis 2 for our testing; instead we’re playing an actual level to better show the kind of performance a player can really expect. Our overclocked 4 GHz Core i5-2500K removes any reasonable CPU bottleneck from the equation and focuses performance on the graphics cards.
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)Overclocked to 4 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
|Motherboard
|MSI P67A-GD65, Intel P67 Chipset
|Memory
|OCZ PC3 1333 MHz, 2 x 2 GB, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics Cards
|GeForce GT 430GeForce GT 240 GDDR5GeForce GTX 550 TiGeForce GTX 460 1 GB (Single and SLI)GeForce GTX 570GeForce GTX 580 SLIRadeon HD 5570Radeon HD 5670Radeon HD 5770Radeon HD 6850 (Single and CrossFire)Radeon HD 6970 (Single and Crossfire)
|Power Supply
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master Hyper TX 2
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce: 275.33 WHQL
|AMD Catalyst 11.6 WHQL
|Games
|Crysis 2
|Version 1.9, DirectX 11 and High-Resolution texture Pack installed, FRAPS runs