Crysis 2 Goes Direct X 11: The Ultra Upgrade, Benchmarked

It’s here, it’s free, and it’s gorgeous. Crytek provides the DirectX 11 patch for which we've all waited, and we put it to the test to see just what it takes to run Crysis 2 at maximum fidelity. If you've been holding out, now's the time for Crysis 2.

Test System And Benchmarks

We won’t be using the canned benchmark included in Crysis 2 for our testing; instead we’re playing an actual level to better show the kind of performance a player can really expect. Our overclocked 4 GHz Core i5-2500K removes any reasonable CPU bottleneck from the equation and focuses performance on the graphics cards.

Test Hardware
ProcessorIntel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)Overclocked to 4 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
MotherboardMSI P67A-GD65, Intel P67 Chipset
MemoryOCZ PC3 1333 MHz, 2 x 2 GB, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
Hard DriveWestern Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
Graphics CardsGeForce GT 430GeForce GT 240 GDDR5GeForce GTX 550 TiGeForce GTX 460 1 GB (Single and SLI)GeForce GTX 570GeForce GTX 580 SLIRadeon HD 5570Radeon HD 5670Radeon HD 5770Radeon HD 6850 (Single and CrossFire)Radeon HD 6970 (Single and Crossfire)
Power SupplyePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V
CPU CoolerCooler Master Hyper TX 2
System Software And Drivers
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
DirectXDirectX 11
Graphics DriverGeForce: 275.33 WHQL
AMD Catalyst 11.6 WHQL
Games
Crysis 2Version 1.9, DirectX 11 and High-Resolution texture Pack installed, FRAPS runs
