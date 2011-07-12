Trending

Crysis 2 Goes Direct X 11: The Ultra Upgrade, Benchmarked

It’s here, it’s free, and it’s gorgeous. Crytek provides the DirectX 11 patch for which we've all waited, and we put it to the test to see just what it takes to run Crysis 2 at maximum fidelity. If you've been holding out, now's the time for Crysis 2.

DirectX 9: Ultra Detail Benchmarks

We're jacking up the settings to Ultra detail, but retaining the use of DirectX 9. This gives us a baseline to compare with the DirectX 11 results.

The new detail settings brutalize our test hardware, with the Radeon HD 6850 and GeForce GTX 460 1 GB unable to achieve a minimum 30 FPS at resolutions higher than 1280x1024. At 1680x1050 the GeForce GTX 460 does manage to kiss the ideal minimum, but the mighty Radeon HD 6970 barely makes the grade, offering 33 FPS.

Push the resolution to 1920x1080 and AMD’s top-end single GPU card misses 30 FPS by one frame per second. The GeForce GTX 570 and dual-card configurations step in and facilitate more ideal performance.

